Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $17.4 billion for 2023 and $3.9 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results and filed its 2023 Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode via the webcast link below.

Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
