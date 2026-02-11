Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $3.5 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2025 and $14.4 Billion for Full-Year 2025

Company Will Host Webcast at 8 A.M. Eastern to Discuss Results

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and filed its 2025 Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at fanniemae.com/financialresults.

Fannie Mae has scheduled a webcast to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the webcast via the link below. Following the webcast, a transcript will be published to the same webpage and will remain available for approximately one year.

