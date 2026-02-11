Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $3.5 Billion for Fourth Quarter 2025 and $14.4 Billion for Full-Year 2025

News provided byFannie Mae
Feb 11, 2026, 07:19 ET
Company Will Host Webcast at 8 A.M. Eastern to Discuss Results
WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results and filed its 2025 Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at fanniemae.com/financialresults.
- Press release announcing 4Q and FY 2025 financial results
- Fannie Mae's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025
- 4Q and FY 2025 Earnings Presentation
- 4Q 2025 Financial Supplement (PDF)
- 4Q 2025 Financial Supplement (XLS)
Fannie Mae has scheduled a webcast to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the webcast via the link below. Following the webcast, a transcript will be published to the same webpage and will remain available for approximately one year.
Webcast link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1748930&tp_key=af521e39fb
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. The webcast will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.
