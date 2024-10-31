Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.0 Billion for Third Quarter 2024

News provided by

Fannie Mae

Oct 31, 2024, 07:26 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its third quarter 2024 financial results and filed its Third Quarter 2024 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode via the webcast link below.

Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1691512&tp_key=ce5c202816
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

About Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae advances equitable and sustainable access to homeownership and quality, affordable rental housing for millions of people across America. We enable the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and drive responsible innovation to make homebuying and renting easier, fairer, and more accessible. To learn more, visit:
fanniemae.com | X (formerly Twitter) | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube | Blog 

Fannie Mae Newsroom
https://www.fanniemae.com/news

Photo of Fannie Mae
https://www.fanniemae.com/resources/img/about-fm/fm-building.tif

Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Fannie Mae Releases September 2024 Monthly Summary

Fannie Mae Releases September 2024 Monthly Summary

Fannie Mae's (OTCQB: FNMA) September 2024 Monthly Summary is now available. The monthly summary report contains information about Fannie Mae's...
Fannie Mae Announces Changes to Appraisal Alternatives Requirements

Fannie Mae Announces Changes to Appraisal Alternatives Requirements

Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today announced changes to the eligibility requirements for Value Acceptance (previously known as appraisal waivers) and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Earnings

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics