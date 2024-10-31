Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.0 Billion for Third Quarter 2024

News provided byFannie Mae
Oct 31, 2024, 07:26 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its third quarter 2024 financial results and filed its Third Quarter 2024 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at www.fanniemae.com.
- Press release announcing third quarter 2024 financial results
- Fannie Mae's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024
- Q3 2024 Financial Supplement
Fannie Mae has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode via the webcast link below.
Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1691512&tp_key=ce5c202816
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.
