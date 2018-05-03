Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.3 Billion and Comprehensive Income of $3.9 Billion for First Quarter 2018

News provided by

Fannie Mae

07:37 ET

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTC Bulletin Board: FNMA) today reported its first quarter 2018 results and filed its first quarter 2018 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's web site at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae helps make the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage and affordable rental housing possible for millions of Americans. We partner with lenders to create housing opportunities for families across the country. We are driving positive changes in housing finance to make the home buying process easier, while reducing costs and risk. To learn more, visit fanniemae.com and follow us on twitter.com/fanniemae.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fannie-mae-reports-net-income-of-4-3-billion-and-comprehensive-income-of-3-9-billion-for-first-quarter-2018--300641990.html

SOURCE Fannie Mae

Related Links

http://www.fanniemae.com

Also from this source

May 01, 2018, 15:15 ET Fannie Mae Prices $1.050 Billion Connecticut Avenue Securities...

Apr 30, 2018, 14:00 ET Fannie Mae Announces Scheduled Release of First Quarter 2018...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.3 Billion and Comprehensive Income of $3.9 Billion for First Quarter 2018

News provided by

Fannie Mae

07:37 ET