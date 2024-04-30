Fannie Mae Reports Net Income of $4.3 Billion for First Quarter 2024

News provided by

Fannie Mae

Apr 30, 2024, 07:31 ET

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) today reported its first quarter 2024 financial results and filed its First Quarter 2024 Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing provides consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The following documents are now available on Fannie Mae's website at www.fanniemae.com.

Fannie Mae has scheduled a conference call to discuss the company's results today at 8:00 a.m., ET. Participants may join the conference call in listen-only mode via the webcast link below.

Listen-only webcast:
https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1665149&tp_key=3a283801d1
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet, or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device. If you have difficulty accessing the webcast, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.

SOURCE Fannie Mae

