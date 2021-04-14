Fanplayr Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent on Segmentation as a Service

'Segmentation as a Service' enables Fanplayr's powerful segmentation engine to be deployed for real-time segmentation with multiple apps, 3rd party systems, and combining first-party data with CRM and CDP historic data. The patent recognizes that Fanplayr is the only technology company offering segmentation as a broadly available service in the global ecommerce industry.

The technology disclosed in the patent modularizes the real-time evaluation of first-party data that reflects individual experiences and then defines an interface wherein the actions of remote, third-party services can be invoked. This enables such remote services to become increasingly fit for purpose without having to deal with the complexity and meaning of each individual visit. Such visits have context, such as purchase and visit history, site pattens and market trends, individual and collective behavioral indicators that remote services have limited awareness of. Through the use of Segmentation As A Service, Fanplayr dramatically reduces the technical challenge of integrating state-of-art AI and IOT technologies and optimizes their relevance to each visit as it happens.

The patent includes various use cases that illustrate its claims, such as creating better visitor awareness in chatbots, survey widgets, credit calculation algorithms, cart margin evaluations and intelligent recommendations of products and articles.

The patent will remain in effect until 2038. Corresponding international patent filings in Europe, UK, China, HK, and Australia are pending grant.

At the heart of the Fanplayr method is true, first-party data which refers to information gathered in real-time, that is actionable as it happens, and originates from its primary source. "In the current AdTech ecosystem, historical tracking data from cookies is not only less reliable but those third-party cookies are in the process of being phased out by pending privacy changes," says Derek Adelman, Co-founder and Vice President of APAC for Fanplayr. "Fanplayr's Seg-As-A-Service technology allows the customer to have confidence in services that have a more complete awareness of visitor experiences. Because they operate from data that is pure and actionable and see it as it happens, they not only deliver a consistently better result, but they can enjoy continuous improvement as these services become more visitor aware and more fit to their purpose."

Simon Yencken, Fanplayr CEO & Co-founder, says the technology required significant foresight and development. "Ten years ago, we saw that the future of the digital world would be understanding visitors in a responsive but non-intrusive way, as a digital replication of the interaction between a salesperson and a customer," says Yencken. "This patent recognizes the originality and uniqueness of our approach, thus protecting the intellectual property (IP) and establishing a strong defense from would-be competitors. We are extremely pleased with the patent issuance as a critical step in our product development, differentiation, and global expansion for Fanplayr."

With an enormous surge in e-commerce in the last year, Fanplayr's expansion has been driven by its ability to convert online users into buyers for companies of all sizes. Customers range from notable high-end fashion retailers and hotels to banking and major software brands. The company has expanded with operations in top global markets, including the U.S., United Kingdom, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and the Middle East among others.

In addition to steadily increasing its global footprint, Fanplayr has announced several new services, or 'products', in the past year, including Product Recommendations and SMS Messaging for brands. "Our goal is to offer a full range of products, to preserve the integrity of the data we capture and also to provide the most comprehensive system of artificial intelligence and behavior analysis available, thereby ensuring positive results for our customers," says Rajiv Sunkara, Co-founder and CTO of Fanplayr.

From its global headquarters in Palo Alto, California, Fanplayr has been leading fully integrated online personalization and AI for a decade. The company has achieved consistent growth of more than 60% annually over the last several years.

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is a global leader in e-commerce behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in New York, Buenos Aires, Brazil, Mexico, Milan, London, Manchester, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Hamburg, Melbourne and Tokyo. http://www.fanplayr.com

Media Contact:

Lacy Talton

(252) 467-5220

[email protected]

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0414s2p-fanplayr-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Rajiv Sunkara, Simon Yencken, Derek Adelman.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Fanplayr

Related Links

http://www.fanplayr.com

