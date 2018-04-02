Fans Asked…Church’s® Answered – The $5 Real Big Deal is Back!

With the $5 Real Big Deal, guests not only get to choose 2 pieces of mixed chicken or 3 Tender Strips®, in original or spicy, they can also select any two of Church's delicious and unique home style side dishes, including baked macaroni & cheese, Jalapeño Cheese Bombers™, fried okra and corn-on-the-cob.

Each $5 Real Big Deal is topped off with Church's scratch-made Honey-Butter Biscuit™, plus a signature jalapeño pepper to squeeze over chicken for an extra spicy kick – one of the brand's most beloved custom flavor traditions, dating back to 1952. Everyone gets what they want, and for just $5, regardless of the combination.

"Giving consumers more taste and flavor is what the $5 Real Big Deal is all about," explained Jennifer Chasteen, Vice President of Brand Strategy and Activation for Church's. "We listened to what guests have been telling us, they want strong $5 meal values, built their way. We're happy to help maximize their choices and their budgets by bringing back one of their all-time favorite offers."

Those seeking family-sized value can also count on Church's new $15 Real Big Family Deal, a generous meal that can feed four or more, featuring 12 pieces of chicken, plus choice of any two large sides for just $15. Both the $5 Real Big Deal and the $15 Real Big Family Deal will be available for a limited time at participating Church's restaurants, beginning today.

"Whether you're feeding yourself or the whole family, there's a Real Big Deal to suit your appetite," added Chasteen.

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

