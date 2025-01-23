Fans Flooded Taco Bell's Live Más Drive-Thru Cams for Their Opportunity for Big Game Fame and Doja Cat Wants In

Grammy® Award-winning artist, who helped bring back the Mexican Pizza, attempts to hijack the Big Game spotlight in Taco Bell's new 30-second teaser spot meant only for Taco Bell's biggest fans

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, more than 3,000 Taco Bell fans across the nation turned their routine drive-thru visits into unforgettable moments with Live Más Drive-Thru Cams—a unique photobooth experience that put fans center stage for the brand's Big Game return. From taco-themed costumes, furry friend features to vehicles decked out in holiday lights, these candid encounters captured how fans went all-out as they Live Más to try to secure their spot in Taco Bell's Big Game commercial*. While the Big Game spot is reserved for the fans, that didn't stop long-time Taco Bell enthusiast Doja Cat from setting out to prove her loyalty by photobombing fans in the brand's Big Game lead-up teaser spot, airing January 23.

"Fans really showed up and showed out at our Live Más Drive-Thru Cams—from bringing their friends and entire family, to renewing vows and sharing ultrasound photos, they demonstrated what it means to live más going through the Taco Bell drive-thru — and we can't wait to give them the spotlight at one of the biggest commercial stages of the year," said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. "Doja Cat has been an incredible partner and one of our most iconic fans. Her passion for the brand is undeniable—but this year is about celebrating the everyday fans. While there's a slight possibility for Doja and other friends of the brand to make an appearance, the true spotlight belongs to the fans who make Taco Bell, Taco Bell. This is their time to shine."

From the Drive-Thru to the Big Screen

Last month, Live Más Drive-Thru Cams opened for a limited time in select cities nationwide to give fans their chance to appear in Taco Bell's Big Game ad airing during the third quarter. Seizing the opportunity to show why they are Taco Bell's biggest MVPs, fans took to the Live Más Drive-Thru Cams to showcase how they Live Más during everyday moments. In the new 30-second teaser "Photobomb" notorious rule-breaker Doja Cat finds sneaky and silly ways to photobomb fans in a failed attempt to thwart the no-celebrity policy.

"I've already made history with Taco Bell—you're welcome for the Mexican Pizza comeback—so when I heard Taco Bell was featuring its biggest fans, I assumed that I would be part of the action," said Doja Cat. "Don't get me wrong, I should be the star, but my fellow Taco Bell fans really showed out... I guess I'll just have to wait and see what happens during the Big Game."

First Look at Dave Meyers' Directorial Debut with Taco Bell

Created by Biite and directed by the Grammy® Award winner Dave Meyers in his first collaboration with Taco Bell, the teaser will drop on January 23. Known for his impressive portfolio directing hundreds of iconic music videos and high-profile commercials, Meyers and Taco Bell are giving fans the ultimate A-list treatment to bring this one-of-a-kind fan-focused campaign to life.

Gear Up For Game Time

No matter which team you are rooting for, from February 7-9, Reward Members can select their fan-favorite Taco Bell team in the Taco Bell app—Crunchy Taco, Crunchwrap, Mexican Pizza, or Chalupa—and get their pick for FREE when you order delivery through the app. Limit one vote and reward per person and reward must be claimed by 11:59 PM PST on February 9. Delivery Fee and other fees may apply. Other terms apply: tacobell.com/terms.***

Tune in on February 9 to see which of the biggest fans made the cut in Taco Bell's 30-second Big Game ad and stay tuned for all the exciting ways Taco Bell is celebrating its Big Game comeback by joining Taco Bell Rewards** and following along on social.

* Images captured from parked vehicles

** Taco Bell Rewards program is available at participating US locations and subject to terms and conditions: tacobell.com/terms.

About Taco Bell Corp.

For more than 62 years, Taco Bell has brought innovative, craveable Mexican-inspired food to the masses, and was recently recognized as one of Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, one of TIME's Most Influential Companies, and Nation's Restaurant News' Brand Icon. For more information about Taco Bell, visit our website at www.TacoBell.com, our Newsroom at www.TacoBell.com/news, or check out www.TacoBell.com/popular-links. You can also stay up to date on all things Taco Bell by following us on LinkedIn, TikTok, X, Instagram, Facebook and by subscribing to our YouTube channel.

About Doja Cat

Again, Taco Bell's Big Game is reserved for the fans, but ICYMI...

GRAMMY award-winning global superstar Doja Cat made her first upload to Soundcloud in 2013 at just 16 years old. Having grown up in and around the LA area, she developed a knack for music by studying piano and dance as a kid and listening to the likes of Busta Rhymes, Erykah Badu, Nicki Minaj, Drake, and more. Signed to Kemosabe/RCA Records in 2014, she released her Purrr! EP and followed that with her debut album Amala in spring 2018, but it was her August 2018 release of "MOOO!" which catapulted her into the mainstream and was met with critical acclaim.

Doja Cat released her sophomore GRAMMY-nominated platinum album Hot Pink in November 2019 to mass critical acclaim; the album has garnered 7 billion streams worldwide. It features "Streets", the viral sensation that soundtracked the 'Silhouette Challenge,' one of the biggest TikTok trends to date, and her GRAMMY-nominated #1 smash record "Say So" which has been RIAA certified 6x platinum and catapulted Doja Cat into global superstardom.

With over 33 billion worldwide streams to date, Doja Cat's creativity and showmanship as a performer have been praised time and time again, she has delivered unique and show-stopping performances on nearly all the major Award Show stages and music festivals throughout the world. Doja Cat's GRAMMY award-winning album Planet Her came out in June 2021 and dominated the charts, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and generated the highest first day Spotify streams for an album by a female rapper. GRAMMY award-winning "Kiss Me More" ft. SZA, the lead single off Planet Her is certified 5x platinum by the RIAA and hit #1 at Top 40 and Rhythm radio with over 2.5 billion streams worldwide. That fall, Doja Cat became the first rapper to have 3 songs in the Top 10 at Top 40 radio. Her hit track "Woman" went to the top of the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay charts which ascended her to become the first woman to have four #1 hits from one album, other hits including "You Right" with The Weeknd and "Need to Know." She went on to land at #1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart for the first time. Amongst others, Doja Cat has won 5 AMAs, 5 Billboard Music Awards, 5 MTV VMAs, 3 BMI Awards, 2 MTV EMAs, 1 GRAMMY Award, and 1 NAACP Image Award along with garnering a total of 19 GRAMMY Award nominations. Additionally, Doja Cat has been nominated for 20 Billboard Music Awards, 18 MTV VMAs, 9 AMAs, 10 BET Awards, 8 MTV EMAs, 5 BMI Awards, and dozens more. Doja Cat was named one of TIME100's Most Influential People of 2023, where she was featured on the April 2023 cover issue and performed at the TIME100 Gala in New York City.

In September 2023, Doja Cat released her fourth studio album, Scarlet, which has been RIAA certified platinum and features smash hits "Agora Hills" (RIAA certified 2x platinum) and "Paint The Town Red" (RIAA certified 4x platinum). After releasing Scarlet, Doja Cat went on her first-ever North American headline tour, The Scarlet Tour. In April 2024, Doja Cat released her latest deluxe album, Scarlet 2 CLAUDE. In that same month, Doja Cat headlined Coachella 2024 and delivered an unforgettable performance. Currently, Doja Cat is gearing up for new music coming soon.

About Dave Meyers

Having directed hundreds of music videos and commercials over the past 25 years, Dave Meyers has firmly established himself as one of the industry's most prolific and sought-after talents.

Born and raised in Berkeley, California, Dave developed his love for film while working for a local Landmark cinema at the age of 17. He attended Loyola Marymount University where he majored in Film Production and Philosophy.

Inspired by a chance meeting with director Gus Van Sant, Dave set his sights on directing music videos for the music industry's best and brightest from Kendrick Lamar to Taylor Swift. His work has brought on billions of views, over 50 nominations and many awards, including 2 Grammys for Best Music Video and 4 MTV awards for Video of the Year.

