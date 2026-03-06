Fans Have Spoken: Professional Basketball League Formerly Known as USBL Officially Becomes 94X50

Groundbreaking "Name The League" Contest Concludes with a Bold, Court-Inspired Identity; Full Logo and Branding to Be Unveiled March 17

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving hundreds of submissions from fans across all eight markets and votes cast over a two-week public voting period, the league formerly known as the United States Basketball League (USBL) today announced its new official name: 94X50.

The name 94X50 refers to the dimensions of a professional basketball court — 94 feet long by 50 feet wide. It is the stage where every play unfolds, every rivalry is born, and every championship is won. Further, it represents a container for the league's players, fans and communities to pursue their dreams. The name is a tribute to the game itself and a declaration that this league is built on the foundation of elite, high-level basketball.

"We asked fans to help us find a name that captures who we are, and they delivered" said a league spokesperson. "94X50 is bold, it's original, and it speaks directly to the heart of the game. Every time you step onto a court, you're stepping onto 94 by 50. That's our identity."

The "Name The League" contest launched on February 5, 2026 and invited fans from all eight markets — the Baltimore Rhythm, Capital Seahawks, Frederick Flying Cows, Jersey Shore Breaks, New York Phoenix, Reading Rebels, San Diego Sharks, and Virginia Valley Vipers — to submit name ideas at www.nametheleague.com. After the submission window closed on February 19, the league selected the top eight finalists (one from each team market), and public voting ran from February 21 through March 4.

The contest marked the first time in professional sports history that fans were given the opportunity to participate in naming an entire league. The response exceeded all expectations, reinforcing the deep connection between the league's teams and their communities.

"This is bigger than a name — it's a statement," said team owner Tayvon Jackson. "We said from day one that this league belongs to the fans and the communities we serve. Letting them choose the name was just the beginning. 94X50 is bold, it's different, and it tells the world exactly what we're about: the game, played at the highest level."

"When I first heard 94X50, I hit me right away," said Donte Greene, former seven-year NBA player and leader of the expansion Baltimore Rhythm. "Every player knows those dimensions. It's the court — the same court I've worked on my whole life. Having a name that connects to the game like that… it's perfect."

"I've played on Pro courts all over the world, and every single one of them is 94 by 50," said Zach Thomas, Frederick, MD native and former Bucknell and Euroleague standout entering his first season with the league. "This name connects every market, every player, and every fan to the foundation of the game. I love it."

What's Next: Full Brand Reveal on March 17

While the league name is official as of today, the complete visual identity — including the 94X50 logo, league branding, and updated team integrations — will be unveiled on March 17, 2026.

Contest Winners:

The eight finalists whose submissions advanced to the public vote will each receive two season tickets for two years to the team of their choice. The grand prize winner — the fan who originally submitted "94X50" — will receive two free tickets for life to any league game in any market. Winner details will be announced in the coming days.

The 94X50 league tips off its season today, March 6, 2026, with teams taking the court this weekend under the new banner.

For more information, visit www.94x50league.com or follow the league on social media.

About 94×50

94×50 is a professional basketball league featuring eight teams across the United States, from Baltimore to San Diego. The league, formerly known as the USBL is named after the dimensions of the court that contains the action. Committed to delivering premier basketball and exceptional family entertainment, launching its inaugural season on March 6, 2026. For more information, visit www.94x50league.com.

