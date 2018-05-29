Fans Living or Travelling Overseas Won't Miss the State of Origin Series With Watch NRL

This year's State of Origin series will see Queensland usher in a new era with Ben Hunt, Cameron Munster and Michael Morgan left to carry on the legacy the retiring Cameron Smith, Johnathan Thurston and Cooper Cronk have created.

While New South Wales have turned to favourite son and former Blues legend Brad Fittler to lead them into what they hope will be a new era of success.

The State of Origin series is a not to be missed event and Watch NRL will enable overseas travellers and expats the opportunity to watch live and on-demand from outside Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

To celebrate the State of Origin series, Watch NRL has launched a great value Origin Early Bird Pass providing up to 7-weeks of full access through to July 14, 2018.

The Origin Early Bird Pass delivers the entire State of Origin Series LIVE and on-demand as well as every NRL Premiership match during the access period plus FOX LEAGUE's 24/7 news, analysis and entertainment.

Fans will need to get in quick as the Origin Early Bird Pass is only on sale until June 7.

Watch NRL will deliver the best State of Origin streaming experience, whether you're watching live or on-demand. If you're late for kick off, you can choose where to start watching, either from live or the start of match. You can also pause and rewind live matches, watch on two screens at the same time and turn live scores off to avoid spoilers.

Watch NRL is accessible on your PC or Mac via the Watch NRL website and on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices via dedicated apps.

You can even watch it on your TV via Airplay or Chromecast or via the Watch NRL Apple TV app.

To subscribe to Watch NRL, click here www.watchnrl.com

Sport's fans can also ensure they don't miss a second of AFL action with FOX SPORTS' Watch AFL international streaming service. Watch AFL is the official way to watch every AFL match LIVE and on demand outside Australia plus enjoy all the dedicated AFL TV shows from FOX FOOTY, LIVE and on demand anytime you want.

To subscribe to Watch AFL, click here www.watchafl.com.au

*Watch NRL content will be accessible outside of Australia, New Zealand and the following Pacific Nations - Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, East Timor, Solomon Islands, Niue, Nauru, Vanuatu, Kiribati, Northern Marianas, Tokelau, Tahiti, Tuvalu, New Caledonia, American Samoa, Marshall Islands, Palau, and Federated States of Micronesia, Papua New Guinea, Wallis and Futuna, Iles esparses and French

