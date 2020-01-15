Fans Turn Out in Record Fashion Selling Out Sidewalk Prophets' First Headlining Date At Nashville's Historic Ryman Auditorium

In celebration, the band performed their Top 20 radio hit "Smile" on WSMV's "Today In Nashville" this past Thursday (1/9/20). Watch their performance HERE. In addition, the band has partnered with leading Christian website, New Release Today, to send one lucky fan and a guest to Music City for the sold-out show at Ryman Auditorium on March 22. The exclusive flyaway includes airfare, accommodations, two tickets to the show and a special meet and greet with the band. Fans can enter to win the flyaway through Feb. 23, 2020 HERE.

Ahead of the landmark event, Sidewalk Prophets dropped two new songs (1/9/20) from The Things That Got Us Here. "Chosen" and "The Comment Section" are now available across all DSPs. Additionally, the band premiered the official music video for their current radio single, "Smile." For the clip, front man Dave Frey and his bandmates took to the streets of Nashville in an effort to make people smile. Watch the grin-inducing visual.

Prior to launching their historic night for fans at the Ryman, Sidewalk Prophets will kick off their "Smile Tour" Feb. 14 in Hillsboro, Kansas.

Stream or purchase "Smile" HERE. For more information and all tour dates, visit www.sidewalkprophets.com.

"Smile Tour" Dates:

2/14 - Hillsboro, KS

2/15 - Grand Island, NE

2/16 - Cheyenne, WY

2/18 - Worland, WY

2/21 - Twin Falls, ID

2/23 - Walla Walla, WA

2/27 - Ellensburg, WA

3/01 - North Bend, OR

3/05 - Merced, CA

3/06 - Elk Grove, CA

3/12 - Tucson, AZ

4/17 - State College, PA

5/1 - Manheim, PA

*Additional dates to be announced. All dates subject to change.

About Sidewalk Prophets:

With a career spanning three major label studio releases—These Simple Truths (2009), Live Like That (2012) and Something Different (2015), plus 2013's celebrated holiday offering, Merry Christmas To You—and multiple hits, including Gold-certified "The Words I Would Say," "You Love Me Anyway" and "Live Like That," among others, Sidewalk Prophets remains a mainstay at Christian radio. The Dove Award-winning band has sold more than 740,000 albums and 1.8 million digital tracks. In addition, the group has garnered five No. 1 songs, nine Top 5 radio singles and more than 39 million views on YouTube. The band originally formed at Indiana's Anderson University, and since signing with Curb | Word Entertainment, they've been nominated for a Billboard Music Award, multiple K-LOVE Fan Awards and four Dove Awards, taking home the New Artist of the Year Dove in 2010. Over the course of their career, they've played for more than 2.5 million fans, and counting. Known for spending more days on the road than anywhere else, Sidewalk Prophets' most recent tours have morphed into interactive experiences for their fans, whom they affectionately call "The Great Big Family." The band is set to host the first free public concert in Ryman history on Mar. 22, 2020, previewing new music from their highly-anticipated album, The Things That Got Us Here, bowing May 22, 2020.

