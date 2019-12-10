FanSided Ranks 250 Hottest Fandoms In Sports, Celebrity, And Entertainment Brands

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FanSided, one of the fastest-growing networks of fans in sports, entertainment and lifestyle, today unveiled their annual FanSided 250 list (formerly known as the Fandom 250), revealing the hottest fanbases across sports, entertainment and pop culture. This year, Marvel ranked No. 1, followed by Los Angeles Lakers, and Star Wars respectively. The rankings are determined by a unique formula using an editorial vote, fan vote and other metrics such as social media following and search volume.

"Each year, our network of fandom-powered communities grows in diversity and this list reflects the wide range of dedication and passion that our readers bring to their favorite sports teams, celebrities, and franchises," said Zach Best, Co-CEO of FanSided. "This year we were extremely excited to get our millions of readers in on the act, allowing them to vote for months on which fandoms they felt captured the most buzz in 2019."

FanSided is a collection of more than 300 online communities, collectively reaching 23.5 million unique visitors per month, according to Comscore. Powered by its fan sites, mobile apps, and FanSided Daily newsletter, FanSided is dedicated to bringing together fans to share common passions such as sports, teams, movies, and more.

"When we started the FanSided 250 in 2016, we were trying to determine which fan bases were 'the best,'" said Patrick Allen, FanSided VP of Content. "In reality, the fandoms that make the 250 are all tremendous and passionate and so this year we have tweaked our ranking formula to determine what fandoms were the hottest "this year." Leaning heavily on our editors, who cover these fandoms daily and voting data from our readers, the actual fans, I really feel like our rankings are as informed as ever."

"This is a year of exciting change for the FanSided 250 and that change also includes a new look," added FanSided Co-CEO, Matt Blake. "FanSided's product and engineering teams worked tirelessly with our partners at 10up to produce an elegant experience for users exploring these epic rankings. We feel the product really conveys the color, excitement and passion that goes along with being a die-hard fan.

FanSided's top 10 fanbases of 2019 are as follows:

Marvel Los Angeles Lakers Star Wars Beyoncé Patrick Mahomes USWNT Zion Williamson LA Clippers Game of Thrones Serena Williams

View the complete FanSided 250 here.

