FanSided Redraws the Playbook for Inclusion with Unified Super Bowl Week and Big Game Coverage

Special Olympics Florida athlete and Sportscaster Malcom Harris-Gowdie Returns to Radio Row for the

Fourth Time as Paid Member of FanSided's Reporting Team

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than a decade, Special Olympics has claimed its place on Super Bowl Radio Row, bringing Special Olympics athletes alongside international celebrity supporters and partners to challenge perceptions and raise the standard for what true inclusion looks like. These athletes and supporters arrive at Super Bowl Radio Row as difference-makers. Each carries a story forged by perseverance, determination and belief. Together, they are flipping the script on ability and acceptance, proving what's possible when everyone gets a shot. In doing so, they are breaking down stereotypes and reminding the world of a simple truth sports has always taught us: everyone belongs on the field, and the game is better when we play it together.

For the fourth consecutive year, Special Olympics has partnered with sports and entertainment network FanSided to host a unified reporting team at Super Bowl's Radio Row. Veteran Unified Reporter and Special Olympics Florida athlete and Sportscaster Malcom Harris-Gowdie returns to Radio Row again as part of FanSided's reporting team for all pre-Game news including the Big Game.

"I think I'm one of the biggest football fans the NFL has. I love being able to have different opportunities and experiences as a sportscaster," said Malcom Harris-Gowdie, a multi-sport athlete and sportscaster from Special Olympics Florida. "In my wildest dreams, I never thought I'd be back to Radio Row for a fourth time! And I'm excited to root on the Seahawks as I report from inside the stadium on Game Day."

Harris-Gowdie made history alongside FanSided as part of the first-ever Special Olympics/FanSided reporting team at Super Bowl LVII, then returned to the spotlight in Las Vegas in 2024 and New Orleans last year. On the ground, Harris-Gowdie has conducted over 100 media interviews, and this year he will again cover the Big Game inside the stadium as a credentialed reporter. He has worked for his local Port St. Lucie, Florida CBS news station as a special correspondent, served as a guest reporter for the Orlando Magic's 'Magic of Inclusion' night, was a guest announcer for the St. Lucie Mets minor league affiliate and attended the 2015 ESPYs.

"For the last four years, we have had the honor of partnering alongside Special Olympics at Super Bowl Radio Row, bringing inclusion and collaboration to the world's largest sports stage," said Zach Best, EVP, Communities for FanSided and Sports Illustrated. "Our Super Bowl Unified Reporting has been one of the biggest successes of our Special Olympics partnership – we can't wait to hit Radio Row again this year to showcase true inclusion and sportsmanship."

FanSided and parent company, Minute Media, are official global partners of Special Olympics, working with the organization's programs, athletes, staff, and volunteers around the world to help end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities and further inclusivity in sports through authentic storytelling shared across their vast digital and social footprint. As one of the fastest growing sports and culture content platforms with more than 300 destinations focused on specific fandoms including professional sports, college sports, lifestyle and entertainment trends, and more, FanSided seeks to tell stories that have a positive impact on fan communities. This mission is highlighted throughout their "Why We Play" editorial series, which features Special Olympics and demonstrates the powerful impact and awareness of inclusive storytelling.

"Working with Malcom is a privilege that has been an incredibly rewarding experience for our team. From day one, he showed the same curiosity, professionalism and passion for storytelling that we expect from any reporter on Radio Row," said Hunter Armor, Head of Video, FanSided. "What Malcom continues to prove – year after year – is that when you don't put a ceiling on someone's potential, they don't just meet expectations, they redefine them."

"FanSided is an incredible global partner who is setting the standard for what inclusive storytelling can be at the highest level," said Christy Weir, Vice President of International Media Relations and Communications, Special Olympics. "Zach is leading a team who don't just talk about inclusion – they invest in it, elevate it, and bring it front and center on the biggest stage in sports. By continuing to give Malcom this global opportunity to lead the conversation, FanSided is changing how the world sees ability and proving that when you open the door wider, the entire game gets better. When you let ability lead, you shift culture and move the entire game forward."

About FanSided:

FanSided, the ultimate home of fans, is a network of 300+ localized sites custom-tailored to serve countless sports and entertainment fandoms. Our sites and our writers are the most knowledgeable and dedicated voices of the fandoms to which they belong, allowing us to transform their passions into meaningful content. FanSided is owned and operated by Minute Media, whose other sports and culture content platforms include Sports Illustrated and The Players' Tribune. For more information, visit FanSided.com

About Special Olympics:

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With more than 4.6 million athletes and Unified Sports® partners and over one million coaches and volunteers in more than 200 countries and territories, Special Olympics offers over 30 Olympic-type sports and delivers more than 60,000 events and competitions each year. Engage with us on: X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Learn more at SpecialOlympics.org.

