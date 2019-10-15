FanSided To Partner With The Action Network To Provide Live Odds And Sports Betting Content

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FanSided, one of the fastest growing networks of fans in sports, entertainment and lifestyle, today announced a new content partnership with The Action Network, the country's premier sports betting information company. Each week FanSided will feature sports betting content and insights from The Action Network's experts – including articles, videos, and more – across all of FanSided's digital platforms. Additionally, The Action Network will be the exclusive live odds provider for FanSided.

"We are excited to bring the unique sports betting analysis and tools of The Action Network to our FanSided communities," said Zach Best, Co-CEO of FanSided. "Our fans will have access to live odds and expertise only The Action Network can provide."

FanSided is a collection of more than 300 online communities, collectively reaching 21.5 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore. Powered by its fan sites, mobile apps, and FanSided Daily newsletter, FanSided is dedicated to bringing together fans to share common passions such as sports, teams, movies, and more.

Since its launch in January 2018, The Action Network has become the reference brand for sports betting. Through its app and roster of contributors and analysts, it has built a loyal, growing base of subscribers and an engaged audience.

"We are thrilled to partner with FanSided in this new phase of coverage, as sports betting continues to rapidly expand across the United States," said The Action Network's Chief Commercial Officer Ari Borod. "We look forward to introducing the millions of users within the FanSided communities to in-depth sports betting news and information."

FanSided is one of the fastest growing networks of fandom-focused sports, entertainment and lifestyle sites on the Internet. FanSided is a family business, launched by two brothers who wanted to put their own spin on the coverage of their beloved Kansas City Chiefs. Today, the company is a thriving collection of over 300 communities dedicated to bringing together fans to share their common passions.

FanSided believes everyone is a fan of something. That is why we've collected the most passionate, knowledgeable and dedicated editorial voices to lead our sites. Our thought-leading content creators belong to the fandoms they cover, giving our sites the best team-specific, sport-specific, genre-specific, and fanbase-specific coverage possible.

The results speak for themselves. FanSided has exploded in popularity in an era where people are using technology to connect, making it easy for fans to digest the content they want, when they want it across all of their favorite verticals. And we're just getting started.

FanSided is owned by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (www.meredith.com).

Launched in January 2018 by The Chernin Group, The Action Network provides premium storytelling and analysis, real-time odds, in-depth information on the betting markets, personalized alerts for users, as well as the ability to track bets via its website and sports industry-leading app. The Action Network has been featured in New York Times, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, CNBC, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sports Business Journal and dozens of other media outlets as the leading source for news, information and primary data in sports betting. For more information, please visit www.actionnetwork.com or contact press@actionnetwork.com .

