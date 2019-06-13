FanSpotz App Brings Easier Event Parking to DFW Metroplex

DALLAS and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DFW drivers will soon have a new, easier way to park near the metroplex's hottest events and areas thanks to startup FanSpotz, LLC (www.fanspotz.com) expanding to Texas. FanSpotz, a peer-to-peer mobile parking app that began in Arkansas, is introducing its crowd-sourcing solution to Dallas and surrounding areas just in time for summer concerts, Fourth of July events, rodeos and festivals.

FanSpotz connects "fans," concert and eventgoers looking for parking, with "hosts," property owners with spots to rent. It's been billed as the "Airbnb of parking."

Owners list their available parking spots and set their price. Fans browse availability, including price, and reserve a spot that suits their location needs and budget. The app uses their device's default map to direct them to the spot.

Secure payments are handled within the app, eliminating the need to have or handle cash. Payment is encrypted through Stripe, an industry-leading online transaction service.

Parking places can be promoted, and spots can be reserved, up to weeks in advance.

"We're excited to make FanSpotz available to DFW eventgoers," said Shauna Bowen, co-founder and chief executive officer. "We know the most stressful part of attending any major event is trying to find a parking spot that is convenient and affordable."

According to Bowen, FanSpotz plans city-by-city rollouts to build solid bases of hosts and fans.

The startup offers a dual value proposition:

FanSpotz helps people easily find parking close to events at a price that fits their budget.

FanSpotz helps property owners near event venues–whether residential or commercial –easily rent their driveway, yard or lot to earn extra money.

"Growing up in Dallas, I've experienced the difficulty of finding parking near concerts, festivals and sporting events," said Steven Zapata, co-founder and chief customer officer. "FanSpotz makes event parking hassle-free. We also make it easy to join the sharing economy and capitalize on upcoming events.

"We're immediately seeking property owners to become hosts. List a price for your spot and when it's reserved, the full amount will be credited to your bank account. To get started, download the FanSpotz app, choose "host," list your spots and start earning."

The FanSpotz app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

FanSpotz has solved capacity issues and parking surges since its pilot during the 2017-18 Razorback football season. It quickly expanded from sporting events to serve concerts, festivals and a wide variety of events. The startup is comprised of five Fortune 1 retail veterans with senior-level experience in technology, operations, marketing, strategy and communications. FanSpotz offers investment opportunities as it continues its national rollout to locations with everyday parking concerns or demand created by events.

FanSpotz is immediately seeking hosts near the following areas of the DFW metroplex for dates parking surges are anticipated:

Dallas County

In Dallas

Dos Equis Pavilion, Fair Park

Dallas Market Center

Klyde Warren Park

Bishop Arts District

Main Street Garden Park

Gerald Ford Stadium ( SMU )

Lower Greenville

Uptown and Turtle Creek

Knox / Henderson

In Irving

LiveNation Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

In Addison

Addison Circle Park

Dallas and Kaufman Counties

In Mesquite

Mesquite Championship Rodeo

Tarrant County

In Fort Worth

Panther Island Pavilion

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas Christian University

Ft. Worth Stockyards

In Arlington

AT&T Stadium

Collin and Denton Counties

In Frisco

Frisco Square

Denton County

In Denton

Apogee Stadium

Fans can use the FanSpotz app to find and reserve parking for concerts, fireworks displays, games, rodeos and other events throughout the DFW metroplex, including these upcoming events:

Friday, June 21 Rockstar Disrupt Tour



Wednesday, June 26 Rob Thomas



Friday, June 28 Thomas Rhett



Saturday, June 29 Train/Goo Goo Dolls

Sneaker Con

Independence Day Celebration at Klyde Warren Park

Mesquite Championship Rodeo



Wednesday, July 3 Outlaw Music Festival

Addison Kaboom Town

Frisco Freedom Fest

Ft. Worth Fourth of July



Saturday, July 6 Young the Giant

Santana

Mesquite Championship Rodeo



Saturday, July 13 Bastille on Bishop

Michael McDonald/Chaka Khan

Mesquite Championship Rodeo



Friday, July 19 Caravan Del Amor



Saturday, July 20 The Royal Affair Tour

Mesquite Championship Rodeo



Sunday, July 21 Korn and Alice in Chains



Tuesday, July 23 International Champions Cup



Friday, July 26 Summer Gods Tour



Saturday, July 27 Beck and Cage the Elephant



Saturday, Aug. 31 North Texas vs. ACU

Dallas Yoga Fest

TCU vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff



Saturday, Sept. 7 SMU vs. North Texas

For the latest on Dallas events FanSpotz is supporting, follow https://www.facebook.com/fanspotzDFW/ and https://www.instagram.com/fanspotzdfw/.

FanSpotz is a peer-to-peer parking app that connects people looking for event or everyday parking ("Fans") with local property owners ("Hosts") who want to rent their driveway, yard or lot using a simple, secure and user-friendly app. Hosts simply choose a price and show their location. Fans find the spot that best fits their needs, pay through the app and park. The app is currently available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.fanspotz.com.

