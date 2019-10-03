Fansure Announces Tip-Off Launch Party in Los Angeles with KiwiTech

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fansure, a sports analytics platform that uses machine learning to predict the quality of sporting events and protect fans, announced its Tip-Off Launch Party in Los Angeles, California on October 10th, prior to the start of the upcoming NBA season.

Fansure allows NBA fans to protect their game experience by purchasing ticket protection against their favorite player missing the game. Fansure is offered as a third-party service to ticket retailers. The first-of-its-kind platform allows the fan to name their favorite player when looking to purchase protection, and if the player misses the game for any reason, Fansure reimburses the fan's full ticket cost.

Initially launched in 2017, Fansure has refined the product and technology with the help of KiwiTech, a startup accelerator and technology services company. Fansure has made substantive changes to the front-end interface of the website to improve the customer experience and generate a quote in real time. The real time pricing allows fans to quickly receive a quote by entering the name of their favorite player, the date of the game and the price they paid for the tickets. While Fansure is currently only offered to NBA fans, the platform is sport agnostic and will launch for other professional sports in the future.

The Tip-Off Launch Party on October 10th will be from 6-9 PM PST at Bar Figueroa, 939 S. Figueroa Street Suite 400 Los Angeles, CA 90015. There will be food, drinks, networking, giveaways and a presentation by the Fansure team to celebrate and showcase the strides made over the past two years.

"Due to an increasing trend of star players missing games, we developed a ticket reimbursement service for NBA tickets based on star player availability – serving as an option for fans whose primary intent of purchasing tickets to a game is to see their favorite player in person," said Vijay Shravah, Founder and CEO, Fansure. "What we're doing is ensuring a good experience for sports fans. We are all looking forward to the launch and would like to give a big thanks to the folks at KiwiTech for helping us get to where we are today."

"When we first met with Vijay and his team, we were really impressed with their idea of providing fans with a player no-show ticket protection. It's been an incredible journey ever since working closely with Fansure on their disruptive platform," said Mohsin Syed, EVP & Chief Startup Officer, KiwiTech. "We are thrilled to host the Tip-Off Launch Party on October 10th in Los Angeles to celebrate Fansure's big launch and raise a toast to all those who have made this possible for the Fansure team."

About Fansure

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Fansure helps sports fans achieve an authentic fan experience when purchasing tickets to games. The company offers ticket protection to help fans recoup value they lose when key players don't actually play in a game they attend. Through Fansure, fans can get reimbursed if a star sits and still go to the game. Fansure has been featured in publications such as BBC News, Forbes, NBC Sports and the Silicon Valley Business Journal. To learn more, visit https://fansure.com.

About KiwiTech

Over the last decade, KiwiTech has led innovation across multiple verticals scaling businesses in the tech space. KiwiTech intimately understands the challenges faced by new founders, aspiring unicorns and established leaders and works closely with them to realize their passion and purpose. Through its extensive relationships and expertise, KiwiTech brings a perspective that helps strategically connect technology creators with technology consumers. KiwiTech is an ecosystem of proactive investors and advisors who are passionate about building technology, supporting entrepreneurship, and helping companies realize their maximum potential. KiwiTech is headquartered in Washington D.C. and has a presence in five countries. To learn more, visit http://www.kiwitech.com.

