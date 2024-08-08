FANTA® AND WARNER BROS. PICTURES ANNOUNCE GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NEW MOVIE BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE WITH LIMITED-EDITION FLAVOUR

Fans of the film can now get their hands on an exclusive collection of products including a Limited-Edition Beetlejuice flavour, with more thrills to come.

ATLANTA, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fanta® and Warner Bros. Pictures are excited to announce a global partnership ahead of the release of the highly anticipated movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – debuting in cinemas on September 6th, 2024. Manifesting the spirit of the mischievous demon, Fanta® and Warner Bros. Pictures are coming together to bring a taste of the Afterlife to consumers across the globe.

Fanta and Warner Bros. Pictures announce partnership on Beetlejuice release, along with limited edition flavour and packaging

Fanta® is summoning Beetlejuice with his own Limited-Edition Fanta® Beetlejuice flavour, with the packaging showcasing the titular character himself, played by Michael Keaton. The new product offers a unique flavour expression and the iconic black-and-white striped design associated with Beetlejuice, available for a limited time.

The full Fanta flavour range will receive limited time makeovers featuring the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice characters, including (range varies by market) Orange - Astrid (played by Jenna Ortega), Strawberry - Lydia Deetz (played by Winona Ryder), Pineapple - Delia Deetz (played by Catherine O'Hara), as well as Grape - Delores (played by Monica Bellucci), Lemon - Wolf Jackson (played by Willem Dafoe) and Strawberry Kiwi - Bob (the Shrinker!) Products feature a QR code that can be scanned for access to exclusive physical and digital experiences, including the chance to win tickets to catch the new movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in cinemas.

Nothing evokes the upcoming spooky Halloween season like a trip to Winter River, where three generations of the Deetz family return to soon find their lives turned upside down when the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. Soon there's trouble in both realms because, once summoned, it's only a matter of time before Beetlejuice unleashes his very own brand of mayhem!

Halloween is one of the only celebrations where you can shake off the obligations that often come with other holidays, and it represents the opportunity to define your experiences in your own terms – from what we do to who we spend it with. This year, Fanta® is encouraging the world to 'Summon What You Wanta' by offering new ways to celebrate Halloween your way, with exclusive access to the season's most sought-after new film – Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – and through a range of consumer activations in September and October.

Dana Nussbaum, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures comments, "We are so thrilled to be bringing the wildly imaginative and ghoulishly creative Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to theaters this September and are proud to partner with Fanta® on this character's long-awaited return to the big screen. Fanta® is a brilliant collaborator and has delivered a truly inventive spin on their product with a limited-edition lineup that pairs perfectly with visionary filmmaker Tim Burton's iconic creation."

Ibrahim Salim Khan, VP Global Category Strategy, Fanta at The Coca-Cola Company adds, "We're excited for fans to try out our special new Fanta® limited edition flavour - an unmissable extension of the Fanta® range. There's more to come with this iconic partnership, so keep an eye out for a series of Beetlejuice-themed experiences that will be rolled out throughout September and October, so you can get up close and personal with the film of the season."

In addition to the new products, Fanta® is set to announce opportunities for unparalleled access to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, including virtual and in-person immersive experiences. The limited-edition Fanta® Beetlejuice products will grant access to a range of experiences, accessible by scanning the QR code and downloading the Coca-Cola App or arriving at the OneXP page, opening a world of activity, with further announcements on these exciting experiences due to be revealed soon!

The Fanta® Beetlejuice Beetlejuice range is available beginning 12th August in over 50 markets across the globe.

To find out more information on the partnership and Summon What You Wanta, please visit https://www.fanta.com/

Fanta and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was created by WPP Open X, led by Ogilvy and supported by Burson, EssenceMediacom, GOAT, Hogarth, Subvrsive, and VML.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak, Honest and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is back! Oscar-nominated, singular creative visionary Tim Burton and Oscar nominee and star Michael Keaton reunite for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the long-awaited sequel to Burton's award-winning Beetlejuice. Keaton returns to his iconic role alongside Oscar nominee Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz and two-time Emmy winner Catherine O'Hara as Delia Deetz, with new cast members Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Arthur Conti in his feature film debut, with Emmy nominee Jenna Ortega as Lydia's daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe.

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Burton, a genre unto himself, directs from a screenplay by Alfred Gough & Miles Millar, story by Gough & Millar and Seth Grahame-Smith, based on characters created by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson. The film's producers are Marc Toberoff, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tommy Harper and Burton, with Sara Desmond, Katterli Frauenfelder, Gough, Millar, Larry Wilson, Laurence Senelick and Brad Pitt executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Tim Burton/Tommy Harper/Plan B Entertainment Production, A Film by Tim Burton, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which will be released only in theaters and IMAX on September 6, 2024 in North America, and internationally beginning 4 September 2024. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

