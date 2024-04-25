Fanta Says, 'Do More of What You Wanta' With New Global Campaign

The new campaign also brings back the iconic 'Wanta Fanta' anthem. While it has the same unforgettable hook, the song features a lyrical twist that cleverly brings to life the struggle between everyday needs and wants. Capturing the most common needs in a fan's life and positioning Fanta as the champion for daily little wants. After all, doing what you want can be as easy as drinking an ice-cold, delicious, lip-smacking Fanta.

Fanta will also enlist a mix of TikTok creators to share engaging content inspired by and celebrating the new Wanta Fanta tune. Fans on the platform will be able to participate in the "Tell us what you #Wanta?" challenge for a chance to receive rewards like exclusive merch and product.

"Wanta Fanta is a shoutout to a generation craving more balance and time out for themselves." said Ibrahim Khan, Global Vice President of Marketing Fanta at The Coca-Cola Company. "Walking through the supermarket, we realized the aisles were exploding with functionality. Most products focused only on the physical demands of a Gen Z lifestyle. So instead, we decided to speak to their spirit. Moments when they want drinks that are just delicious, with no strings attached. When they want to do things just for themselves to feel good. That's what Wanta Fanta is about. Because doing what you want can be as easy as drinking an ice-cold, delicious can of Fanta."

The integrated campaign will also include dynamic out-of-home and in-store creative as well as a new digital film which will feature a newly remixed version of the iconic Jingle – with the same nostalgic "Wanta Fanta' hook. Directed by Guy Shelmerdine, :30 second and :60 second versions of the new content will go live starting April 25 across premium connected TV platforms.

"We created the new platform and work to speak directly to our fans to let them know we see them and hear them," Camilla Zanaria, Senior Director, Global Shopper & Consumer Content, Sparkling Flavors. "The campaign film and remixed jingle both speak directly to the often-challenging balance of daily responsibility and desire for fun our fans face. We want to give people permission to carve out more moments for what they want to do."

This summer, The Wanta Mobile – an interactive mobile truck experience – will drive around key markets playing the catchy, remixed Wanta Fanta jingle. Fans will be encouraged to be bold and sing the jingle for free Fanta samples, merch and other prizes.

Visit www.coca-cola.com/fanta for more details.

The campaign was created by WPP Open X, led by Majority and support by BCW, EssenceMediacom, Goat, Ogilvy, Subvrsive, and VML.

