Fantastic Fungi Expands National Retail Presence with Launch at Sprouts Beginning July 20

Functional mushroom brand inspired by the award-winning documentary brings its wellness products to one of the nation's leading natural grocery retailers.

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Fantastic Fungi, the wellness brand inspired by the acclaimed Netflix documentary of the same name, announced the nationwide launch of its premium functional mushroom supplements in every Sprouts Farmers Market store nationwide and online beginning July 20, 2026.

The rollout brings the brand's complete portfolio to Sprouts shoppers coast to coast, including its full line of capsule formulas and functional mushroom elixirs, making science-backed mushroom wellness more accessible than ever. The expansion marks a significant milestone in Fantastic Fungi's mission to bring the transformative benefits of functional mushrooms to more consumers seeking natural support for brain health and overall well-being.

"Our launch at Sprouts marks a defining moment for Fantastic Fungi as we enter retail for the first time," said Christian Demers, CEO of Fantastic Fungi. "Sprouts has built an incredible reputation as a destination for health-conscious consumers, making them the ideal partner as we introduce our functional mushroom portfolio to a national retail audience. This partnership is an exciting first step in our broader retail growth strategy and reflects our commitment to making premium mushroom wellness products more accessible than ever."

The launch comes as consumer demand for functional mushrooms continues to accelerate, with shoppers increasingly seeking plant-based ingredients that support holistic health and daily performance. As awareness grows around the science-backed benefits of mushrooms, Fantastic Fungi has become a trusted voice in the category by combining premium formulations with education inspired by the globally celebrated documentary and movement that introduced millions to the extraordinary potential of fungi.

"Our mission has always been to inspire people to reconnect with nature through the extraordinary benefits of mushrooms. Expanding into Sprouts allows us to bring that vision, and the healing power of fungi, to even more communities nationwide," said Louie Schwartzberg, Founder of Fantastic Fungi.

The availability of Fantastic Fungi products at Sprouts represents another step in the company's broader mission to bridge nature, science, and wellness while making functional mushrooms an everyday part of healthy living.

For more information, visit FantasticFungi.com.

About Fantastic Fungi

Inspired by the award-winning documentary that sparked a global conversation about the hidden world beneath our feet, Fantastic Fungi is a wellness brand dedicated to unlocking the power of functional mushrooms through premium products, education, and storytelling. Guided by science and inspired by nature, the company creates thoughtfully crafted mushroom formulations that support everyday wellness while fostering a deeper connection between people and the natural world.

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SOURCE Fantastic Fungi