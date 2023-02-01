Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation brings on new Development Agent as they prepare to expand in 2023

SOUTHERN MINNESOTA, Minn. and DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Ahuja, as a new Development Agent in their ambitious plan to continue to reinvent and rebuild the brand. This partnership will contribute to the enterprising expansion initiative that Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation began in 2022. Mr. Ahuja will focus on growing the number of salons in the Southern Minnesota & Des Moines, Iowa markets.

"We are extremely excited to announce Dean Ahuja as our newest Development Agent for Fantastic Sams Cut & Color. He has done an outstanding job as a franchisee, and we believe that he will continue to succeed in his new role as a Development Agent. We are excited for the explosive growth and opportunities that he, with his extensive knowledge and skills, will bring to our company," says Thomas Boitz, CEO at Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation.

Dean opened his first Fantastic Sams salon in 2015, then quickly acquired three more over the next year. In addition to having multiple salons rank among the Top 100 across North America, two locations have also won the Reader's Choice Award eight times in their communities and ranked in the Top 10 for sales growth after their first year of operation.

"After 25 years in the corporate world, I wanted to start a company that reflected my vision and values. Fantastic Sams had a high success rate among its salons, a good reputation, and the kind of support I was looking for from the franchise and fellow owners," said Dean. Now, with his eight years of experience operating successful salons, Dean possesses an in-depth understanding of the business and the ability to adapt during times of opportunity. His skills will be a valuable asset to the Fantastic Sams brand.

"The more I learned about the Development Agent role, the more I realized it was a perfect fit for me. I saw Tom's vision for Fantastic Sams in 2023 and I knew I'd like to be a part of it. I'm grateful and excited to help build a future of growth for this wonderful company," said Dean. As Development Agent in the Southern Minnesota and Des Moines, Iowa areas, Dean will partner with Fantastic Sams and franchisees to help them navigate the business environment for Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation.

SOURCE Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation