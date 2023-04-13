Fantastic Sams Franchisee Jaine Cantu Looking to Set Hair Color Record for Veterans on Memorial Day

SAN ANTONIO and KATY, Texas, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This upcoming Memorial Day weekend, Fantastic Sams franchise owner, Jaine Cantu, is looking to set the record for most hair color services done in a day using the CHI ColorMaster Factory machine. The ColorMaster Factory is an innovative machine with the ability to create an unlimited number of hair colors. Guests are even able to upload a photo of themselves to preview their potential new hair color.

Cantu and her team will be offering free color services to military members and their entire families on Memorial Day Monday, May 29, 2023. She is planning to partner with several veteran charities to accomplish her goal as well as offer extended hours of operation on the upcoming holiday.

"I strongly believe in the mentality of paying it forward," Cantu said. "I want to build a strong brand that is part of a strong community. I want to empower my artists to own their own salon one day so we can continue to build up the Fantastic Sams brand name."

As an American Mexican migrant worker, Cantu has always admired the military for protecting her opportunity to achieve her own American dream. After working in the fields until age 16, she went on to finish school and endured a bout of homelessness before beginning her career for Corporate America. It was there Cantu developed a passion for helping employees and decided to open her own salon by joining the Fantastic Sams franchise.

Today, Cantu works as a development agent for the Fantastic Sams franchise in addition to owning 16 salons across Texas. Her most recent location celebrated its grand opening last month in Seguin, Texas.

Cantu, whose husband Tony and business partner Jon are both military veterans, looks forward to giving back to those who have served this country. Families of military members—active or veteran—will receive free hair color services at any one of Jaine Cantu's Fantastic Sams salons in the San Antonio or Katy areas of Texas on Memorial Day Monday, May 29, 2023.

SOURCE Fantastic Sams Franchise Corporation