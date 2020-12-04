Fantasy Candle Brand Releases New Holiday Collection, 'Always Winter, Never Christmas'

LYNDEN, Wash., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by classic children's books, the collection aims to recreate the experience of stepping through the wardrobe and into the icy landscape of talking lions, fauns and the white witch. Putting a twist on classic Christmas scents, the collection features everything from pine and cedar forests, cinnamon spices, crisp peppermint and even turkish delight, scented with roses and lemon - not your typical holiday scents.

The full 2oz candle set in bespoke, eco-friendly packaging 'The Lamp Post' 10oz vegan candle

Founder Leah McHenry, Celtic metal musician and mother of five, talks about how classic fantasy tales had an impact on her, saying, "They were my introduction to fantasy worlds and all that encompasses fantasy fiction. It set me up on a path for the love of old worlds, castles, mysterious lands, magic and mythology, and good triumphing over evil. The best stories in the world seem to have those characteristics in common."

McHenry initially founded Mythologie Candles to create a more immersive experience when listening to her music, but as her passion for candle-making grew, the business expanded. Mythologie's most enthusiastic customers are fans of the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, role-playing games, and tabletop games such as Dungeons & Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, and shows like Game of Thrones, Outlander and The Witcher.

The collection features 6 unique scents, available as 2oz candles to purchase separately or as a sample pack of every scent, as well as full-size 10oz candles that burn for 50+ hours with a crackling wooden wick. The candles are hand-poured in Washington, USA with luxurious coconut wax and natural ingredients. The bespoke, custom packaging is recyclable and eco-friendly, and the phthalate-free fragrances mean the scents are clean-burning, non-toxic and even pet friendly.

After months of testing and formulating the perfect fragrances, the 'Always Winter, Never Christmas' collection is now available to provide a more immersive experience for fantasy fans when reading, gaming, or watching the latest TV series. The candles can be ordered online from www.mythologiecandles.com

About Mythologie Candle Co

Founded by Celtic metal singer-songwriter Leah McHenry (known as LEAH to her fans), Mythologie Candle Company's mission is to provide immersive experiences through fantasy-inspired candles. Leah is also a dedicated homeschool mother, and founder of Savvy Musician Academy, the world's leading online marketing program for independent musicians.

Instagram: @mythologiecandles

Facebook: facebook.com/mythologiecandleco

Twitter: @fantasy_candle

Website: www.mythologiecandles.com

Media contact:

Leah McHenry

[email protected]

+1 6043029229

SOURCE Mythologie Candles