Fantasy Claw Arcade Brings Its Immersive Claw Machine Experience to Columbus, Opening at Easton Town Center June 27

Las Vegas-born brand makes its Midwest debut with 70+ machines, including a single claw machine with ten claws operating at once

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Claw Arcade, the Las Vegas-born brand known for its immersive, prize-driven claw machines, will open its first Midwest location at Easton Town Center on Saturday, June 27. The Columbus opening marks the brand's first location outside the Western U.S.

Locally co-owned by Brian Campbell and Todd Appelbaum, the founder of Cup O' Joe Coffee & Dessert House and MoJoe Lounge, the arcade brings a destination-style claw machine experience to Easton Town Center, one of Ohio's premier shopping and entertainment destinations.

"Spending hours playing claw machines at Kings Island as a kid is one of the reasons I've always loved arcades," said Campbell. "Opening Fantasy Claw Arcade at Easton is a chance to share that love with the community."

Located on the second floor of Easton's Station Building, the arcade features over 70 machines designed to give families, friend groups, and date-night visitors a high-energy, visually distinctive place to play. The centerpiece is Fantasy Claw Arcade's signature Claw King, a single machine with ten claws operating simultaneously.

"We wanted to create a place where people can come have fun, make memories, and enjoy the experience together," said Appelbaum.

Grand Opening Day — Saturday, June 27

The arcade officially opens Saturday, June 27th at 10:00 a.m. with a public celebration that includes face painting from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., a ribbon cutting at 2:00 p.m., and raffle drawings every 30 minutes from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the first drawing immediately following the ribbon cutting. Opening-day giveaways and promotions will be available for guests.

Media are welcome to attend. Interviews with the owners and photo and video opportunities can be arranged on-site or in advance.

The Easton opening comes as Fantasy Claw Arcade continues to build national momentum. The company says it has served more than 100,000 customers across its operating locations and generated more than 10 million social video views, reflecting growing consumer demand for interactive, prize-driven entertainment. The brand began at Las Vegas's Fashion Show Mall and has since expanded across multiple high-traffic destinations, with Columbus marking a deliberate step into the Midwest.

Starting June 27, Fantasy Claw Arcade at Easton Town Center will be open Monday–Saturday, 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m., and Sunday, 12:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

About Fantasy Claw Arcade

Fantasy Claw Arcade is a modern claw arcade concept built around immersive guest experiences, visually distinctive design, and high-energy locations. Founded in Las Vegas, the brand is expanding through high-visibility retail and entertainment destinations and is actively growing its franchise network across the United States. Learn more at FantasyClawArcade.com, or visit FantasyClawArcade.com/franchising to explore franchise opportunities.

SOURCE Fantasy Claw Arcade