Fantasy Claw Arcade™ Arrives in Hawaiʻi: Third Location Now Open in Waikīkī With Over 60 Machines in the Famous International Market Place

HONOLULU, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Claw Arcade (FCA), the experiential, wizard-themed claw arcade phenomenon, announces the opening of its newest U.S. location in the International Market Place in Waikīkī, Oʻahu. The new site will feature over 60 interactive machines, delivering immersive entertainment to both locals and visitors in one of Hawaiʻi's most vibrant retail destinations.

This expansion marks a key milestone in FCA's rapid growth trajectory. The Waikīkī location continues the company's mission to redefine arcade entertainment by blending high-engagement gameplay with visually striking, retail-inspired design. Located steps from Kalākaua Avenue and surrounded by top-tier dining and shopping, the Honolulu arcade is poised to become a must-visit attraction for families, gamers, and tourists alike.

"We're excited to bring this kind of fun to Waikīkī," said Lee Padilla, Store Manager. "Our prize lineup ranges from trending collectibles to classic plushies, so there's something for everyone, from keiki to adults. Whether you're a visitor exploring Waikīkī or a Kamaʻāina family enjoying a night out, everyone's welcome to come play and feel the magic."

A New Kind of Arcade Experience

Unlike traditional arcades, each Fantasy Claw Arcade location is designed as a gamified retail playground. One customer summed it up best by saying the arcade offers joysticks attached to treasure chests of prizes. Guests engage with dozens of uniquely themed claw machines, skill-based challenges, and eye-catching prize displays. Rewards range from plush toys and licensed collectibles to electronics, candy, and irresistible mystery boxes.

The Honolulu arcade will showcase FCA's signature wizard-inspired decor, custom prize packaging, and interactive trade-up counter, a popular feature that lets guests exchange prizes toward upgraded items. The result is a dynamic, social-media-ready experience that keeps players coming back for more.

"Our goal is simple: make every visit unforgettable," said Nadav, Store Director. "Whether someone stops in for a quick play or spends the afternoon winning and trading up, they'll walk out with prizes and smiles."

Franchise Momentum & Expansion

The Honolulu opening underscores Fantasy Claw Arcade's strong nationwide momentum as it continues to award new franchise territories across the U.S. With a proven track record in experiential retail and exceptional unit-level performance, FCA offers a turnkey business model for operators seeking a scalable, high-performing concept.

Every Fantasy Claw Arcade location is tailored to its local market, ensuring the games and product mix resonate with the community it serves. From region-specific plushies and licensed items to locally sourced prizes and seasonal exclusives, each arcade captures a sense of place while staying true to the brand's immersive fantasy experience.

Franchise partners receive full-spectrum support, including:

Site selection and lease negotiation

Turnkey design, setup, and theming

Inventory sourcing and merchandising

Staff training and operational onboarding

Ongoing marketing and business development assistance

"The systems we've built are designed for growth," said Elliot Cole, Franchising General Manager. "From our Las Vegas flagship to our new Honolulu location, the results speak for themselves. We're inviting passionate entrepreneurs to join us as we expand nationwide."

Quick Facts: Fantasy Claw Arcade – Honolulu (Waikīkī)

Grand Opening: October 15, 2025

October 15, 2025 Location: International Market Place, Waikīkī, Honolulu, HI

International Market Place, Waikīkī, Honolulu, HI Machine Count: 60+ claw and skill-based machines

60+ claw and skill-based machines Theme: Wizard-inspired décor with immersive design and prize trade-up system

Wizard-inspired décor with immersive design and prize trade-up system Experience: Family-friendly entertainment and social gameplay

Family-friendly entertainment and social gameplay Local Perk: Kamaʻāina guests with a local ID who purchase a promo package receive up to three hours of free parking at the International Market Place

About Fantasy Claw Arcade

Launched in 2024 in Las Vegas, Fantasy Claw Arcade transforms retail spaces into high-energy entertainment destinations. Each location combines immersive theming, social-media-ready design, and skill-based gameplay to deliver exceptional guest experiences and impressive financial performance. With its rapidly expanding franchise network, FCA is redefining what it means to play and win.

Visit FantasyClawArcade.com to learn more or explore franchise opportunities.

