Fantasy Claw Arcade Opens at AREA15 on May 7, Marking Fifth Store as Experiential Entertainment Brand Gains Momentum

Las Vegas-born concept enters one of the city's most high-profile immersive destinations as it expands its footprint and franchise platform.

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Claw Arcade will open its newest Las Vegas location at AREA15 on May 7, marking the company's fifth operating store and placing the fast-growing brand inside one of the most recognizable immersive entertainment destinations in the country. AREA15 describes itself as the world's first purpose-built immersive entertainment district, just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, and says it has welcomed more than 15 million visitors to date.

Located on the first floor past Omega Mart, the new, more than 2,500-square-foot Fantasy Claw Arcade location places the brand inside a venue designed to generate both discovery and repeat visits. AREA15 reports an audience mix of 70% tourists and 30% locals, 33% repeat visitation, more than 350,000 daily drive-bys along Interstate 15, and an average guest dwell time of 125 minutes, along with more than 100 million annual social media impressions and more than 500 million earned media impressions per year.

The opening is more than a new location. It is a signal that Fantasy Claw Arcade is finding traction where experiential retail works best: in visually distinctive destinations that attract both tourists and locals, reward repeat visits, and generate strong social sharing. AREA15's own materials position the district as a 40-acre entertainment and retail environment with 400,000+ square feet of experiential retail and major built-in visibility just 7 minutes from the Strip.

"AREA15 is exactly the kind of stage we want for this brand," said Brad Howard, Managing Partner of Fantasy Claw Arcade. "It is bold, immersive, heavily trafficked, and built for the kind of memorable, shareable entertainment consumers are looking for today. Opening our fifth store is a meaningful milestone for us, not just in Las Vegas, but in the continued emergence of Fantasy Claw Arcade as a national experiential entertainment brand."

"Fantasy Claw Arcade is a strong addition to the AREA15 mix," said Jessica Bowlby, Director of Brand at AREA15. "Their immersive, interactive concept aligns well with the kind of experience our guests come here to discover, and we are pleased to welcome them to the property."

Fantasy Claw Arcade says it has now served more than 100,000 customers across its operating locations, a milestone that reflects growing consumer demand for its immersive, prize-driven arcade format. The company has also generated more than 10 million social views and continues to expand its franchise platform across the United States. Two additional stores are currently in development and expected to open before the end of 2026 in Ohio and Hawaii, extending the company's footprint beyond Nevada.

The AREA15 launch also reflects Fantasy Claw Arcade's broader view that consumers continue to respond to interactive, destination-based entertainment concepts built around repeatable, in-person experiences. As the company grows, it remains focused on expanding in markets and venues where that format can scale effectively.

Fantasy Claw Arcade has built its brand around immersive design, prize-driven play, strong visual identity, and a format designed to thrive in malls, lifestyle centers and entertainment districts. The company says its growth strategy focuses on high-visibility venues that can drive both first-time discovery and repeat traffic while supporting a scalable franchise model.

For Fantasy Claw Arcade, that makes the May 7 opening more than a local event. It places the brand inside one of Las Vegas' most culturally relevant entertainment environments at a time when experience-led retail continues to attract consumers, landlords and franchise investors alike.

Guests visiting AREA15 beginning May 7 will be able to experience Fantasy Claw Arcade's newest location as part of a district that continues to redefine off-Strip entertainment in Las Vegas. AREA15 currently features more than 20 attractions, experiences, rides, games and exhibits, according to its website.

About Fantasy Claw Arcade

Fantasy Claw Arcade is a modern claw arcade concept built around immersive guest experiences, visually distinctive design and high-energy locations that create excitement from the moment guests arrive. The company is expanding through high-visibility retail and entertainment destinations and is actively growing its franchise network across the United States. Fantasy Claw Arcade's franchising site markets the concept as a fast-growing claw arcade franchise opportunity and lists locations in Las Vegas and Honolulu.

Visit FantasyClawArcade.com/franchising to learn more or explore franchise opportunities.

SOURCE Fantasy Claw Arcade