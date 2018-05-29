Fantasy Gold Coin and DraftDaily Bring in SportsCastr as Official Streaming Partner of Inaugural Live Esports Tournament in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The first of many live esports tournaments at the Neonopolis in Las Vegas starts on June 2 through June 3, 2018, facilitated by Fantasy Gold Coin and their new platform FGCarena.com. To better reach and serve the esports community, FGC has brought in SportsCastr, an innovative powerhouse in the streaming industry, as the official streaming partner. The tournament's live stream starts at 1 p.m. PDT (4 p.m. EDT) on June 2 and will be available free of charge starting the day of the event at http://sportscastr.com/fgcarena.

"We're very excited to have partnered with such a forward-thinking sports media company like SportsCastr. The worldwide exposure and multilingual commentary options provided to users is a great fit for us," said Nicolas Hernandez, FGC's owner.

The event comes with substantial cash prizes and will see some of the best players in the world compete against one another for the crown. SportsCastr is a well-known and established social platform for crowd-sourced interactive commentary for live and other sports programming, and the tournament marks SportsCastr's entry into the esports market.

"SportsCastr will allow the global esports community to watch the FGCArena tournament live and personalize the experience by selecting their preferred commentary source," said Kevin April, SportsCastr CEO. "This includes options to receive commentary in other languages or to gain the perspective of other Dragon Ball Fighter Z fans and players."

The stream will be available to registered SportsCastr users to watch and provide user-generated video commentary that will be overlaid on top of the event. The event will be displayed live on the SportsCastr web and mobile platforms. SportsCastr will provide a continuous live stream of the event and assist in cross-promotion opportunities, including in-stream commercials displayed during the live event and multilingual commentary options.

SportsCastr enhances the event in a way that will be both appealing and entertaining for spectators to enjoy the event no matter where they are — be it home, on the go or even from their favorite gathering spot with their buddies in tow. With the added exposure, the event will reach more people and potentially bring in more competitors for future events as well as regular spectators. This is another win for the Fantasy Gold Team on the road to dominating the esports industry and completely changing the way we Pay-Play-Win in esports.

About The FGCArena Event

The first tournament will be held at the Neonopolis in downtown Las Vegas, 450 Freemont St., 3rd floor, on June 2 and June 3. First prize will be valued at a minimum of $10,000 with the competition featuring Dragon Ball Fighter Z on the PS4 console.

Competitors can sign up for the event at https://bit.ly/2HsNFii or for more information on this and upcoming events, visit https://fgcarena.com/.

Interested parties can also visit the FGCArena discord channel to speak with a team member at https://discord.gg/kjJHKcv.

Press contact: Steven Spooner, director of communications Fantasy Gold Coin, FGCarena.com, Draftdaily.com. Email: dfsexplosive@draftdaily.com Phone: 1-800-747-1454

