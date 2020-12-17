Fantasy Match, new ethical non-monogamous dating app, sparks conversation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Match iOS app is pivoting to ethical non-monogamous (ENM) dating on Dec. 17, meeting the needs of open and polyamorous people and offering them conversation starter decks to get to know each other better and to build sincere relationships.

Started as a sexual wellness platform, pivoted to an ethical, open, polyamorous dating app

Fantasy Match, released as a sexual wellness community platform this summer, saw a growing number of people using the dating in-app section since the app launch.

"The app got over 22,000 downloads since its official launch in June 2020, and 93% of users have unlocked the app's dating section. 71% of them stated that they are looking for new friends and long-term relationships. So we decided to focus on building an ethical, open, polyamorous dating community and pivoted our product," says Fantasy Match founder and CEO Andrew Yaroshenko.

More than a dating app

Besides the usual profiles and chat rooms found in every dating app, Fantasy Match offers a curated entertaining content section arranged into decks. The users will always have dozens of topics, which could be used as an ice breaker or get to know their matches better.

"We've created many ways to interact within the app. We've gone beyond what a usual dating app has to offer and added an entertaining function to it. Trust, transparency, and sincerity are crucial in ENM relations, and for that, people should be willing to have open discussions. So they can use our curated content as a topic starter and see where they click," shares Andrew Yaroshenko.

With Fantasy Match, users additionally can:

add a deck with a topic of your choice to the chat room and discuss it with your match

open the deck in the app chat room and invite anyone outside the app to start a convеrsation via a direct invite link

swipe through the deck cards in person

The profiles in the app are private by default, so the users get control over when they become visible to other members. The app works in selected US and EU cities with a majority of users based in New York, Los Angeles, and London. The premium membership subscription starts at $5.49 per week, and in-app content prices start at $9.99.

Company Information

Press-release materials: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/10mUHinO02sbvpfIXeGOfLUc_gjFovZ0x?usp=sharing

Follow Medium account for new updates: https://medium.com/fantasy-match

SOURCE Fantasy Match

Related Links

https://fantasyapp.com/

