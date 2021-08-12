Fantasy MMORPG Ragnarok Origin to Release on Mobile, Pre-Registration Opens August 10

In Ragnarok Origin , players will be able to explore Midgard as trouble begins to surface after thousands of years of peace between the Gods, Humans, and Demons. With improved graphics, battles and quests, players will be more immersive than ever. Additionally, there will be plenty of customisation options players can use to create their own unique hero. Whether acting alone with Ragnarok 's mercenary system or joining a guild with friends, players can take on monsters or other players in a range of gameplay modes.

Players in North America will be able to sign up for Ragnarok Origin pre-registration starting from August 10. If the game hits its goal of one million sign ups, then the Dream Giveaway 'Tesla Model S' will be rewarded to one of the lucky pre-registered players! Additional fun rewards and prizes will be awarded to pre-registered players as well, as the signups climb to the one million mark!

Trailer

About Gravity and Ragnarok

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) was founded in April 2000 when the Korean online game industry was still in its infancy. Gravity has now grown into a global online game company and has developed and released the successful and well-known game Ragnarok Online throughout 93 regions. 'Ragnarok Online' has broken many records and won many awards over the last decade. It received 1st place for exported games for three years; and now the franchise has accumulated over 120 million users all over the world.

As for 'Ragnarok Origin', it ranked as the fourth in sales of Google Play Store and App Store 5 days after its release in Jul, 2021 in Korea. In addition, it ranked as the first in free download in Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Japan on the first day of its release.

Links:

SOURCE Gravity