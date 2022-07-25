Fantasy Sports Market Size to Grow by USD 6.11 billion, Launch of Various Apps for Fantasy Sports - Technavio

The fantasy sports market size is expected to grow by USD 6.11 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% from 2021 to 2026.

Technavio summarizes various aspects of the fantasy sports market, including value chain analysis and research methodology. View our Sample Report

Fantasy Sports Market: Major Growth Drivers and Trends



The launch of various apps for fantasy sports is driving the growth of the market. For instance, one of the popular fantasy sports apps is ESPN Fantasy Sports, which includes sports such as fantasy basketball, football, hockey, and baseball. The players can create private leagues or join public leagues. The demand for fantasy sports apps is increasing in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico owing to the rising penetration of smartphones. This is driving the growth of the mobile gaming segment. The Xiaomi Redmi series, Samsung J series, and OPPO A series are some of the popular low-cost smartphone models that are used for mobile gaming in India. Such factors will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The use of fantasy sports for brand promotion is one of the trends in the market. Various large brands are trying to use fantasy leagues for marketing their products. For instance, Unilever has launched Dove Men+Care fantasy football hub, which provides consumers access to fantasy football suggestions. Similarly, Hilton has launched a free-entry fantasy racing contest for honors club members of hotel chains. Such bans mainly target high-income customers aged 25-50 years. This trend is expected to continue over the next few years and support market growth.

For information about other trends and drivers that will shape the future of the fantasy

sports market, View a Sample Report

Fantasy Sports Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Dream Sports - The company offers daily fantasy sports for live football matches.

Flutter Entertainment Plc - The company offers daily fantasy sports for football.

Fox Corp. - The company offers daily fantasy sports for a wide range of football leagues.

Paramount - The company offers fantasy sports in football, baseball, basketball, and others.

Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd - The company offers fantasy sports such as cricket, kabaddi, football, and others.

Reasons to Buy Fantasy Sports Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fantasy sports market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fantasy sports market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fantasy sports market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fantasy sports market vendors

Related Reports

Winter Sports Equipment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Sports Fishing Equipment Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

Fantasy Sports Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm, LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, Sachar Gaming Private Limited, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Yahoo Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fantasy soccer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fantasy soccer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fantasy baseball - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fantasy baseball - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fantasy basketball - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fantasy basketball - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Fantasy football - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fantasy football - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Dream Sports

Exhibit 105: Dream Sports - Overview



Exhibit 106: Dream Sports - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Dream Sports - Key offerings

10.4 Flutter Entertainment Plc

Exhibit 108: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Fox Corp.

Exhibit 112: Fox Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Fox Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Fox Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Fox Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Paramount

Exhibit 119: Paramount - Overview



Exhibit 120: Paramount - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Paramount - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Paramount - Segment focus

10.8 Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 123: Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 124: Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 Roto Sports Inc.

Exhibit 126: Roto Sports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Roto Sports Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Roto Sports Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 The Football Association Premier League Ltd.

Exhibit 129: The Football Association Premier League Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Football Association Premier League Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: The Football Association Premier League Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 132: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Yahoo Inc

Exhibit 136: Yahoo Inc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Yahoo Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Yahoo Inc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio