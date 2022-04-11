Fantasy Sports Market Size to Grow by USD 6.11 Bn| 41% of the growth to originate from Region North America| Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm , LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape Segments: Type (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and other sports)

Type (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and other sports) Geographies: US, Canada , Mexico , China , UK, and Germany

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Fantasy Sports Market size is expected to increase by USD 6.11 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 6.51%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. The US is the key market for fantasy sports.

Vendor Insights-

The Fantasy Sports Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the acquisition of new brands to compete in the market. The offerings of some of the key vendors are mentioned below:

Gamezy - The company offers fantasy sports such as cricket, kabaddi, football and others.

- The company offers fantasy sports such as cricket, kabaddi, football and others. FanDuel Inc. - The company offers fantasy sports application under the Fantasy product line.

The company offers fantasy sports application under the Fantasy product line. Fox Corp. - The company offers fantasy sports application under the brand name Fantasy Football.

Regional Market Outlook

The fantasy sports market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for fantasy sports in North America.

The fantasy sports market in North America is primarily driven by the increasing number of players in the region. There are more than 50 million fantasy sports players in the region, and the number continues to increase each year. This is because fantasy sports platforms offer an enhanced user experience. Factors such as the popularity of football and strong Internet infrastructure further strengthen the market.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting the Market-

Fantasy Sports Market Driver:

Launch of various apps for fantasy sports:

The introduction of fast communication networks and advances in smartphones have enabled people to play fantasy games on their phones. With the rising availability of low-cost smartphones, their demand is increasing in emerging countries such as China, India, and Mexico, which is driving the growth of the mobile gaming segment. Moreover, with the availability of high-end smartphones, especially in growing economies such as China and India, the number of mobile gamers is increasing. Large-screen mobile devices with high display resolutions offer an improved gaming experience.

Fantasy Sports Market Challenge:

Increasing traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports:

High traction of mobile video games and traditional e-sports is a challenge for the market. E-sports tournaments allow gamers to compete through online platforms. They remove constraints related to time and location. The growth rate of e-sports is faster than fantasy sports as they offer a wide range of activities or sources of entertainment.

Fantasy Sports Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, Fantasy Power 11, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., Josh Clemm, LivePools Pvt. Ltd., MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt. Ltd., Paramount, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Roto Sports Inc., RotoBash apps Pvt Ltd, Sachar Gaming Private Limited, The Football Association Premier League Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Yahoo Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Fantasy soccer - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Fantasy soccer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Fantasy soccer - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Fantasy baseball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Fantasy baseball - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Fantasy baseball - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fantasy basketball - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Fantasy basketball - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fantasy basketball - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Fantasy football - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Fantasy football - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Fantasy football - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Dream Sports

Exhibit 105: Dream Sports - Overview



Exhibit 106: Dream Sports - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Dream Sports - Key offerings

10.4 Flutter Entertainment Plc

Exhibit 108: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Overview



Exhibit 109: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Flutter Entertainment Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Fox Corp.

Exhibit 112: Fox Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Fox Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Fox Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Fox Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Paramount

Exhibit 119: Paramount - Overview



Exhibit 120: Paramount - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Paramount - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Paramount - Segment focus

10.8 Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd

Exhibit 123: Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 124: Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 Roto Sports Inc.

Exhibit 126: Roto Sports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Roto Sports Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Roto Sports Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 The Football Association Premier League Ltd.

Exhibit 129: The Football Association Premier League Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: The Football Association Premier League Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: The Football Association Premier League Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The Walt Disney Co.

Exhibit 132: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus

10.12 Yahoo Inc

Exhibit 136: Yahoo Inc - Overview



Exhibit 137: Yahoo Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Yahoo Inc - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 139: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 140: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 141: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 142: Research methodology



Exhibit 143: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 144: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 145: List of abbreviations

