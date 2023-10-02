Fantasy Sports Market size to grow by USD 8.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, Presence of companies like Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports and FantasyPros.com, and more makes the market fragmented- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fantasy sports market is estimated to grow by USD 8.16 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.43%. The fantasy sports market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer fantasy sports market are Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League, Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, Techistic Online Platform Pvt. Ltd., ViacomCBS Inc., Yahoo, Fox Corp., and RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a FREE Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fantasy Sports Market
  • Dream Sports - The company offers fantasy sports such as Fantasy Football.
  • FantasyPros.com - The company offers fantasy sports such as Fantasy Football.
  • Fantrax - The company offers fantasy sports such as Fantasy Football.
By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market. North America will have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Several Providers in the region are offering fantasy sports games to gain a competitive advantage over traditional players in the gaming industry. The increasing adoption of smartphones, desktops, and laptops is expected to drive market growth in the region. Furthermore, the US smartphone market in 2020 consists of over 290 million smartphone users. This forced major companies to develop efficient and user-friendly applications, resulting in a huge customer base. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Launch of various apps for fantasy sports
  • Key Trend - Use of fantasy sports for brand promotion
  • Major Challenges - Negative perceptions about fantasy sports

  • By Product, the market share growth of the fantasy soccer segment will be significant during the forecast period. 

