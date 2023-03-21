Fantasy sports market size to grow by USD 8,162.12 million from 2022 to 2027, Launch of various apps for fantasy sports to drive market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fantasy sports market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,162.12 million from 2022 to 2027 according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period, and the growth momentum will accelerate. The launch of various apps for fantasy sports is driving market growth. The demand for high-end smartphones with large screens and high display resolutions is increasing. Fantasy sports apps made for such smartphones improve the gaming experience. For instance, ESPN Fantasy Sports app is a popular app that supports sports such as fantasy basketball, football, hockey, and baseball. Users of the app can create private leagues or join public leagues. The launch of such apps will fuel market growth during the forecast period. The use of fantasy sports for brand promotion is a key trend in the market. Several large corporations use fantasy leagues to market their products. For instance, Unilever plc debuted its Dove Men+Care fantasy football hub, which gives users exclusive access to fantasy football tips. Similarly, Toyota Motor Corporation bought ad space to sponsor the Yahoo Fantasy Football league summaries. These factors will promote market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fantasy Sports Market 2023-2027

Fantasy sports market - Segmentation assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and others) and platform (mobile application and website).

The fantasy soccer segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. In fantasy soccer, participants assemble a virtual team of soccer players and score points based on the statistical performance of the actual players. Some of the popular fantasy soccer leagues are Draft Fantasy Football, McDonald FIFA World Cup Fantasy, Fantasy premier league, and UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football. The large number of viewers on different media platforms, such as the Internet and mobile, is likely to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global fantasy sports market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global fantasy sports market.

North America is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Vendors in the region offer fantasy sports games to gain a competitive advantage over the traditional gaming industry. The rising adoption of secure cloud services and the use of advanced technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence in gaming are driving the growth of the market in North America . The rising penetration of smartphones, desktops, and laptops in the region is also expected to drive market growth, as these devices provide better accessibility.

Fantasy sports market – Major challenges hindering the market growth

Negative perceptions about fantasy sports are challenging market growth.

are challenging market growth. Many gamers consider fantasy sports a legal alternative to gambling.

This, in turn, has harmed the reputations of many companies.

According to some studies, fantasy sports players are more likely to develop gambling-related issues.

However, this hypothesis has not been proven by many published studies.

These factors may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this fantasy sports market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information about factors that will drive the growth of the fantasy sports market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the fantasy sports market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the fantasy sports market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of fantasy sports market vendors

The sports trading card market is projected to grow by USD 6.71 billion with a CAGR of 13.36% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Furthermore, this report extensively covers sports trading card market segmentation by distribution channel (online and offline) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The sports equipment market size is expected to rise by USD 51.47 bn from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.91%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Fantasy Sports Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,162.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 5.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League, Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, Techistic Online Platform Pvt. Ltd., ViacomCBS Inc., Yahoo, Fox Corp., and RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

