Fantasy Sports Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 2 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

The fantasy sports market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Global fantasy sports market expected to witness an absolute growth of around 120% between 2020 to 2026 with an incremental growth of over USD 1 billion . The growing demand for improving online gaming infrastructure and the rise in application-based user experience is expected to boost the fantasy cricket market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period. Owing to the popularity of the sport in the biggest fantasy sports market in the world, American football has been able to draw a significant audience for playing the sport. North America is expected to record an incremental revenue of around USD 539 million during 2020–2026 in the football fantasy sports segment. The female segment in global fantasy sports is expected to reach USD 737 million by 2026 due to the rising awareness about fantasy sports among female through social networking websites. Application-based fantasy sports market has a large customer base with rise in use of smartphones, where the segment is expected witness an incremental revenue of USD 729 million between 2020 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 14%.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by fantasy sports, gender, platform, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors

Fantasy Sports Market – Segmentation

The global fantasy football industry worth is expected to cross over $1 billion by 2026. Over 70% of players engage in contests in North America . Fantasy sports have raised the popularity of football considerably over the past few years. Although many experts believe that the sport has been widely popular before the arrival of fantasy sports, its popularity has touched new heights with the growing popularity of fantasy sports.

by 2026. Over 70% of players engage in contests in . Fantasy sports have raised the popularity of football considerably over the past few years. Although many experts believe that the sport has been widely popular before the arrival of fantasy sports, its popularity has touched new heights with the growing popularity of fantasy sports. The global fantasy sports market is a male-dominated industry, and the male segment expects to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2020 to 2026. North America accounts for the largest share of the male component, which is likely to witness an incremental revenue of over USD 589 million during the forecast period.

accounts for the largest share of the male component, which is likely to witness an incremental revenue of over during the forecast period. The application-based fantasy sports market share expects to grow at a CAGR of 14%, recording an absolute growth of over 119% from 2020 to 2026. Application-based fantasy sports are increasing across the regions with the increasing penetration of smartphones and easy accessibility of application-based online games.

Fantasy Sports Market by Fantasy Sports

Football

Soccer

Basketball

Baseball

Hockey

Golf

Cricket

Others

Fantasy Sports Market by Gender

Males

Females

Fantasy Sports Market by Platforms

Application

Website

Fantasy Sports Market – Dynamics

The rising number of sports events across the world is creating high opportunities for fantasy sports. It is encouraging the maximum participation of fantasy sports players. However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, various sports events were either canceled or postponed, which had a negative impact on the fantasy sports market. Since the beginning of 2021, some restrictions and regulations were relaxed for conducting sports events. However, the presence of a physical audience at live sports events is still regulated but has created an opportunity for fantasy sports, as people sitting in their places can play fantasy sports as well as enjoy the real game. World Cup on online platforms and radio. In addition, sports events today have a global reach as traveling has become much affordable. Earlier, tickets for sports events were largely sold in the domestic market but as interest is growing and tickets have become affordable, people have started taking part in fantasy sports to enhance their sports experience.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Fantasy Sports Platform Development

Rise in Data Consumption

Influence of Social Media on Fantasy Sports

Capitalizing on OTT Platforms

Fantasy Sports Market – Geography

North America is a key region for the global fantasy sports market owing to the high popularity of various sports in the region. Ever since the inception of fantasy sports in the region, several vendors such as ESPN, Yahoo, FanDuel, and DraftKings, among others, have launched their wide range of fantasy sports offerings. The region is home to more than 60 million fantasy sports players today and is a highly promising market for the vendors to target. The region has undergone several transitions regarding regulatory restrictions related to the fantasy sports business. With the demand for betting rising in recent years, regulatory authorities have taken stern steps to prevent the same from penetrating restricted areas. The thin line of difference between fantasy sports and betting is differentiated as a game of skill versus a game of chance; this topic is a highly debatable one.

Fantasy Sports Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Nordic

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Australia



Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

UAE



Saudi Arabia



Turkey



South Africa

Major Vendors

CBS Corporation

DraftKings

FanDuel

Yahoo

ESPN

Other Prominent Vendors

Ballr

BalleBaazi

Boom Sports

Binoba11

Daily Fantasy Cricket

DraftStars

DraftTeam Fantasy Sports

Dream11

Eskab

FanFight

FanMojo

FantasyDraft

Fantrax

HalaPlay

My11Circle

MoneyBall

MyTeam11

PlayON

Sportito

11Wickets

