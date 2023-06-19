Fantasy Sports Market to be Worth $56.36 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global fantasy sports market size is estimated to reach USD 56.36 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The demand for fantasy sports is gaining momentum due to improving internet connectivity and increasing smartphone ownership, which helps in user gain. In fantasy sports, users can make virtual teams, which comprise proxies of real players from any professional sports. These teams compete based on the player's actual performance, which aids the service provider's analytical servers to predict the users' winning and losing.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The team sports segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 in the global market for fantasy sports, owing to the worldwide popularity of major team sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup, Cricket World Cup, etc. Predictions are made about which teams have greater odds of winning, and users are aware of these sports' playing regulations, playing terms, and analysis.

Based on sports type, football accounted for the largest market share in 2022 due to the widespread popularity of fantasy football, along with the highly addictive nature of the platform and the ease of managing one's own team.

The application-based platform segment is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Fantasy sports applications can be accessed from anywhere and allow users to participate in fantasy tournaments.

The European market is attaining moderate growth due to the presence of several major leagues, run by large corporations such as Barclays, Hublot, and Nike, which has helped in popularizing the concept of fantasy sports in the region.

Read 140-page market research report, "Fantasy Sports Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Sports, By Sports Type, By Platform, By Gameplay, By Device, By Demographics, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Fantasy Sports Market Growth & Trends

Fantasy sports operators are looking for opportunities to enhance their relationships and contribution to the sporting industry. Establishing digital footprints help the operator to create future-ready jobs in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics, which allows them to contribute to the expansion of the sporting industry. Operators are also providing extensive funding for sports infrastructure, supporting the adoption of regional sports, and increasing the viewership of regional sports leagues and tournaments.

This enormous growth in the market has generated curiosity and interest among the media, resulting in various YouTube channels, vlogs, TV shows, newspaper columns, blogs, and forums on which experts analyze player and team performance and predict upcoming trends. Key players are acquiring enormous market shares and a higher user base. The industry also provides opportunities for newer companies to grow in the market owing to its vast potential.

North America is the highest revenue contributor for fantasy sports operators due to the availability of the latest technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence, which provide a more immersive experience and drives popularity in the region. Asia Pacific is witnessing exponential market growth due to the spike in the user base in economies such as India. The country is one of the key emerging markets, as the craze for cricket and football, along with various leagues such as IPL, ISL, and others, provide a helping hand to the expansion of the market in India as well as the region.

Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fantasy sports market based on sports, sports type, platform, gameplay, device, demographic, and region

Fantasy Sports Market - Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Individual Sports

Partner Sports

Team Sports



Invasion Game



Net Games



Fielding & Striking Games



Target Games

Extreme Sports

Fantasy Sports Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

American Football (Rugby)

Baseball

Basketball

Car Racing

Cricket

Football/Soccer

Others (MMA, Boxing, Golf, eSports, etc.)

Fantasy Sports Market - Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Web-based

Application-based

Fantasy Sports Market - Gameplay Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Individual Competition

Team Competition

Fantasy Sports Market - Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Smartphones

Computer

Others

Fantasy Sports Market - Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Under 25 Years

25 to 40 Years

Above 40 Years

Fantasy Sports Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and UAE



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Fantasy Sports Market

Dream Sports Group

CBS Sports Digital

RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc.

Flutter Entertainment plc

Vauntek Inc. (Fantrax)

DraftKings

Pure Win (Sweetspot N.V.)

FanDuel

FantasyPros.com

MY11CIRCLE

FANTACALCIO (Quandronica Srl)

RotoWire (GDC Media Limited)

NBC Sports Edge (NBC Sports Group)

MyFantasyLeague (Sideline Software Inc.)

Office Football Pool (OFP Hosting Inc.)

