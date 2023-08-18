Fantasy Sports Market to grow by USD 8.16 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Launch of various apps for fantasy sports to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The fantasy sports market is expected to grow by USD 8,162.12 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.43% as per the latest Technavio market research report. North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 39% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America. Several Providers in the region are offering fantasy sports games to gain a competitive advantage over traditional players in the gaming industry. The increasing adoption of smartphones, desktops, and laptops is expected to drive market growth in the region. Furthermore, the US smartphone market in 2020 consists of over 290 million smartphone users. This forced major companies to develop efficient and user-friendly applications, resulting in a huge customer base. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download a sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fantasy Sports Market

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Fantasy Sports Market: Market Dynamics

Ky Drivers

The launch of various apps for fantasy sports is a key factor driving the market growth. Due to smartphones, people are now able to play fantasy games on their phones. The gaming experience is highly enhanced due to the availability of high-end smartphones with large screens and high resolutions. In addition, fantasy sports applications offer a more complete, leisurely, and satisfying gaming experience. One of the most famous fantasy sports apps is ESPN Fantasy Sports which supports traditional sports such as fantasy baseball, basketball, soccer, and hockey. Hence, the increasing launches is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The use of fantasy sports for brand promotion is an emerging trend in the market.

To know about more drivers, trends along with challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Fantasy Sports Market Players:

The fantasy sports market is fragmented, and companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League, Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, Techistic Online Platform Pvt. Ltd., ViacomCBS Inc., Yahoo, Fox Corp., and RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc.

Fantasy Sports Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the fantasy sports market by product (fantasy soccer, fantasy baseball, fantasy basketball, fantasy football, and others), platform (mobile application and website), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the fantasy soccer segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most popular soccer fantasy leagues are Draft Fantasy Football, McDonald's FIFA World Cup Fantasy, Fantasy Premier League, and UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football. Players in fantasy football games form a fictional group of real-life football players to compete for prizes based on their performance on the football field. The fantasy sports website allows users to transfer as many players as they want before the season begins. Additionally, player transfer fees are based on their performance on the field and those who perform well receive higher transfer fees. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

For additional information on the market contribution of each segment - Grab an Exclusive Sample Report

Company Landscape

Companies covered.

Company classification

Market positioning of companies

Competitive scenario

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The in-the-water sports equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,085.46 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (sports gear and sports apparel), type (swimming, water aerobics, and water polo), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing interest in and participation in water sports is a major factor driving the market growth.

The surface water sports equipment market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 13,175.17 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (surfing, boarding, sailing, skiing, and others), product (apparel, paddle sports equipment, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing number of water sporting facilities globally is driving the market growth.

Fantasy Sports Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.43% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,162.12 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Mexico, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League, Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, Techistic Online Platform Pvt. Ltd., ViacomCBS Inc., Yahoo, Fox Corp., and RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Size

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix



About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio