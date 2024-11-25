Fantasy Sports Market to Grow by USD 9.72 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Launch of Fantasy Sports Apps, AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global fantasy sports market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period. Launch of various apps for fantasy sports is driving market growth, with a trend towards use of fantasy sports for brand promotion. However, uncertain future of fantasy sports and ill effects of gaming on health poses a challenge. Key market players include APKMozo.com, Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Paramount Global, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League Ltd., RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc., Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, and Yahoo.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fantasy Sports Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Fantasy soccer, Fantasy baseball, Fantasy basketball, Fantasy football, and Others), Platform (Mobile application and Website), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled APKMozo.com, Blitz Studios Inc., Dream Sports, FantasyPros.com, Fantrax, Flutter Entertainment Plc, Fox Corp., GamesKraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., GDC Media Ltd., Head Digital Works Pvt. Ltd., i3 Interactive Inc., MyTeam11, NFL Enterprises LLC, Paramount Global, Playerzpot Media Pvt Ltd, Premier League Ltd., RealTime Fantasy Sports Inc., Sachar Gaming Pvt. Ltd., Sorare, and Yahoo

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Fantasy Sports Market is experiencing significant growth, with popular sports leagues and tournaments like the NFL, Premier League, IPL, and more driving fan engagement. Fantasy sports platforms are thriving in the online gaming sector, thanks to high-speed internet and mobile applications. Football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and other sports are all represented in this industry. Trends include daily fantasy contests, virtual trading, and fan interaction through social media. New technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are also gaining traction. However, online gambling and sports betting remain controversial. Key players include Reignmakers and Fantasy Football, offering NFT-based games and premium subscriptions. The market is expanding into new areas like soccer, FIFA, and various other sports. The mobile application sector is booming, with secure payment methods and blockchain-based apps ensuring safety. Software engineers, data scientists, and cyber security professionals are in demand to develop user-friendly interfaces and ensure fair gameplay. Internet penetration and sports tech are driving growth, with advertising, in-app purchases, and sponsorships providing revenue streams. Despite challenges, the future looks bright for this dynamic industry.

Many major brands have adopted fantasy sports as a marketing strategy. Unilever, for example, launched the Dove Men+Care fantasy football hub, offering exclusive football recommendations and advice from ESPN analysts to consumers. Toyota secured advertising space for the Yahoo fantasy football league recaps. Hilton introduced a free-entry fantasy racing contest for members of its hotel chains. These companies utilize fantasy sports to target high-income consumers aged 25 to 50 years. Global brands leverage this platform to boost their brand visibility and customer engagement.

Market Challenges

The Fantasy Sports Market is a thriving industry that allows fans to engage with their favorite sports leagues and tournaments, such as the NFL, Premier League, IPL, and more, through fantasy sports platforms. With the rise of high-speed internet and online gaming, fans can now participate in daily fantasy contests for football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and other sports from anywhere. Fantasy sports platforms offer user-friendly interfaces, social interaction, and virtual trading. The market includes mobile applications, eSports, and even NFT-based games like Reignmakers and Fantasy Football. The online gaming business is growing, with secure payment methods, blockchain-based apps, and fantasy chatbots. However, it's important to note that illegal sports betting and online gambling are not part of this market. The market includes freemium models, in-app purchases, advertising, and premium subscriptions. The sports tech sector is driving innovation with software engineers, data scientists, and cyber security professionals. The market's growth is fueled by increasing sports viewership, sponsorships, and internet penetration. The mobile application sector, including sensor tower, plays a significant role in the market's success. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are also emerging trends.

The fantasy sports market experiences continuous evolution, with companies like FanDuel and DraftKings emerging as major players, generating substantial revenues. However, their business practices faced scrutiny in 2015 due to allegations of illegal gambling. This incident led regulators and lawmakers to intervene, ensuring consumer protection and fair distribution of profits. It is essential to acknowledge potential health risks associated with fantasy sports, such as gaming addiction causing physical inactivity and related health issues, including carpal tunnel syndrome, headaches, migraines, sleep disturbances, and chronic back pain.

Segment Overview

This fantasy sports market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Fantasy soccer

1.2 Fantasy baseball

1.3 Fantasy basketball

1.4 Fantasy football

1.5 Others Platform 2.1 Mobile application

application 2.2 Website Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fantasy soccer- Fantasy soccer is a popular game where participants build teams of real-life soccer players and earn points based on their actual on-field statistics. This game involves selecting eleven players for four positions. Soccer's global appeal fuels the fantasy soccer market's growth. Notable leagues include Draft Fantasy Football, McDonald's FIFA World Cup Fantasy, Fantasy Premier League, and UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football. Players can make transfers before the season, with a cap on the number during the season. Some websites offer unlimited transfers but deduct points. Player performance determines transfer fees. The increasing viewership on various media platforms, such as the internet and mobile, is expected to boost the segment's expansion in the global fantasy sports market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Fantasy Sports Market is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by the increasing popularity of sports leagues and tournaments across the globe. NFL, Premier League, IPL, and various other leagues have a massive fan base, driving the demand for fantasy sports platforms. High-speed internet and smartphones have made online gaming more accessible than ever before. The market size is projected to expand significantly due to the rise of the Online gaming business. Secure payment methods and the integration of blockchain-based apps ensure a safe and transparent user experience. Fantasy chatbots offer personalized recommendations and real-time updates, enhancing fan engagement. However, the market faces challenges from illegal sports betting and the need for regulatory frameworks. Sports Tech is revolutionizing the industry, with software engineers and data scientists at the forefront of innovation. Baseball, Cricket, Football (rugby), Volleyball, and other sports continue to captivate audiences worldwide, fueling the growth of the Fantasy Sports Market. Internet penetration is a key factor, with more regions embracing digital platforms for sports consumption.

Market Research Overview

Fantasy sports market is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by the popularity of sports leagues and tournaments across the NFL, Premier League, IPL, and more. Fan engagement reaches new heights with fantasy sports platforms, enabling high-speed internet users to enjoy online gaming experiences, including eSports, football, baseball, basketball, hockey, cricket, and more. Gameplay is enhanced through user interfaces, social interaction, and daily fantasy contests, as well as virtual trading and NFT-based games like Reignmakers and Fantasy Football. The mobile application sector is a significant driver, with platforms offering mobile applications and virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences. Online gambling and sports betting are also integral parts of the fantasy sports ecosystem. However, it's essential to maintain secure payment methods and adhere to regulations against illegal sports betting. Software engineers, data scientists, and cybersecurity professionals are crucial in developing these innovative platforms, ensuring seamless user experiences and protecting against potential threats. The online gaming business continues to evolve, with freemium models, in-app purchases, advertising, and premium subscriptions driving revenue. Emerging sports like badminton, football (rugby), volleyball, and others are also gaining traction in the fantasy sports world. Internet penetration and the rise of Sports Tech have played a significant role in the market's growth. As more users access these platforms, the importance of sensor tower data and advertising opportunities increases. The future of fantasy sports lies in the integration of blockchain-based apps, fantasy chatbots, and the potential of in-app advertisements, pay-per-download, and subscription services.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Fantasy Soccer



Fantasy Baseball



Fantasy Basketball



Fantasy Football



Others

Platform

Mobile Application



Website

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

