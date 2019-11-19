FANTASY Virtual Reality Blockchain Platform To Feature Premiere Adult VR Content From BaDoinkVR

"The integration of BaDoinkVR's award-winning VR content with our Ethereum based virtual world building platform where payments are triggered by eye tracking will form the long-awaited killer app for VR," said Gaze Coin Founder Jonny Peters. "This is the first step of many that we will continue to develop over the next few months to showcase our virtual Red Light District that will make FANTASY a top adult VR destination."

FANTASY is powered by Gaze Coin - a revolutionary payment system that allows content providers to generate revenue based on real-time engagement. Utilizing eye tracking technology, payments are made instantaneously based on how long a user interacts with the content. As a result, content providers and virtual property owners can generate multiple revenue streams for every minute and every user who engages with their content. From the users' perspective, consumers can avoid paying a relatively more expensive monthly subscription fee, and only pay for the content that they consume.

"There has been a recent shift in Adult to integrate cryptocurrency payment systems for a number of industry-specific reasons," said Xavi Clos, Head of Production, BaDoinkVR. "Working with FANTASY, we are excited to help create a virtual world where consumers can seamlessly engage with our content without ever having to use a credit card or download a file."

BaDoinkVR was named AVN's "VR Site of The Year" in 2018, as well as "Most Popular VR Channel" at the 2018 Pornhub Awards," and "VR Site of the Year" at the 2018 Xbiz Awards. In addition to the hundreds of videos on BaDoinkVR.com, the BaDoinkVR network also includes VRCosplayX, 18VR, BabeVR, TransVR, and KinkVR. New VR content is uploaded every week across the BaDoinkVR network, offering both 180 and 360-degree immersive videos that feature motion tracking, binaural audio, and today's hottest adult entertainment stars.

About FANTASY

FANTASY is an immersive virtual Red Light District, based on Amsterdam, divided into 19 themed sectors, powered by Gaze Coin - a revolutionary payment system that allows content providers to generate revenue based on real-time engagement. By simply 'gazing' at a storefront window you will be instantly immersed into that adult VR experience. Property owners will earn Gaze Coin, the cryptocurrency for FANTASY, every minute the user engages with the VR content. FANTASY is launching with a virtual real estate sale, where investors can purchase red light window apartments complete with premium adult content that generates apartment owners income from day one. For more information about FANTASY, and the upcoming "Land Auction," please visit https://www.fxxx.io , or on social media at Twitter @FXXXCoin, Instagram @fantasy_coin, Telegram @FXXXCoin, or facebook.com/FXXXCoin

About BaDoink

BaDoinkVR is the world's leading virtual reality adult entertainment production company. Their premiere paid subscription service offers both 180 and 360-degree immersive videos featuring motion tracking, binaural audio, and today's hottest adult entertainment stars. BaDoinkVR was named AVN's "Best Virtual Reality Site" in 2018, "Internet Company of the Year" by the Free Speech Coalition, and the "Adult Site of the Year: Virtual Reality" by XBiz in 2018. For more information, visit virtualsexology.com , or on social media at facebook.com/badoinkofficial; Twitter @badoinkofficial and @vrcosplayx; and Instagram @badoinkvr @vrcosplayx_official

