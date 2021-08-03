FantasyGuru.com Enters into Content Partnership with Sports Gaming App Betcha

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FantasyGuru.com, a leader in providing fantasy sports information and advice through sites including FantasyGuru.com, EliteFantasy.com and EliteSportsData.com, has announced it has entered into a co-exclusive content partnership with leading real money sports gaming technology platform and app Betcha. As part of the agreement, anyone who downloads the Betcha app https://www.betcha.one/promo/elite can use the code "elite" to receive an exclusive deposit match of up to $100.

Fantasy Sports leader FantasyGuru.com offers exclusive bonus

Betcha (www.Betcha.one) is a real money sports gaming platform that combines the ability to win cash predicting sports outcomes with unique social and gaming features. Launched last year, Betcha's social and gamification components have made it a leader in providing real money sports gaming products to players.

"This partnership is truly a win-win for customers of both FantasyGuru.com and Betcha," says Rob Brink, CEO of FantasyGuru.com. "The technology platform that Betcha provides is superior to anything currently on the market, and we are excited to partner with them to introduce these services and offerings to our customers," he adds.

Betcha's next gen Daily Fantasy Sports app, available on iOS and Android, includes simple player props enhanced by unique social and gamification features driving industry-leading unit economics, broad fan reach and strong network effects. Betcha's extensible tech platform can effortlessly integrate third party sports and casino content. The company boasts 100% internally built, owned, and operated technology.

"We are thrilled to partner with FantasyGuru.com, EliteFantasy.com and EliteSportsData.com which have clearly created a leadership position in providing timely, relevant information and advice to fantasy sports players," notes Jason Shapiro, president of Betcha. "As the fantasy football season officially begins, we look forward to bringing the services and offerings of Betcha to every single customer of FantasyGuru.com, EliteFantasy.com and EliteSportsData.com."

About FantasyGuru.com, EliteFantasy.com and EliteSportsData.com

FantasyGuru.com and its related sites are leading information and advice websites featuring its renown draft guides, lineups, news alerts, premium content, live shows, chats, podcasts and tools including daily fantasy sports lineup optimizers and live statistical sports game viewing. For over 25 years, FantasyGuru.com has been offering its subscribers winning insights and content making it a unique platform across the industry. For more information, visit FantasyGuru.com, EliteFantasy.com and EliteSportsData.com.

About Betcha

Betcha is an innovative end-to-end sports gaming technology platform. The company has reimagined real-money sports gaming as an immersive entertainment experience. Betcha's next gen Daily Fantasy Sports app, available on iOS and Android, includes simple player props enhanced by unique social and gamification features driving industry-leading unit economics, broad fan reach and strong network effects. The Company's tech stack includes a proprietary Player Account Management (PAM) module that integrates into its own DFS platform with robust compliance capabilities all designed for extensibility to sportsbooks and casinos. Betcha launched in 2020 and is based in New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA. For more information, visit www.betcha.one

