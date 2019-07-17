Fanthropic Partners With The Team Griffin Foundation For "A Day In The Life Of Blake Griffin" Experience

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 15 Seconds of Fame's Fanthropic, a digital philanthropic community bringing together sports fans, teams, professional athletes, and charities to make a real and lasting impact, today announced a partnership with basketball superstar Blake Griffin and the Team Griffin Foundation. The organizations will develop a fan sweepstakes to raise funds and awareness for Team Griffin by offering one lucky fan and a guest the opportunity to "Spend a Day in the Life of Blake Griffin."

Fans are encouraged to make a contribution of as little as $10 with their entry into the sweepstakes with all proceeds directly benefiting the Team Griffin Foundation.

The winner and their selected guest will spend a day watching practice, participating in a game of H-O-R-S-E, enjoying a private meal, as well as receive a pair of autographed sneakers and access to a $5,000 Nike shopping spree.

"Whether a student is looking to get into athletics, the arts, or something else entirely, the Team Griffin Foundation aims to support both young men and women in pursuit of their dreams," said Blake Griffin. "I'm thrilled to partner with 15 Seconds of Fame's Fanthropic to help launch Team Griffin's latest fundraising initiative."

"Our meaningful partnership with Blake and the Team Griffin Foundation represents another great opportunity to help raise funds for an important and worthwhile cause, while at the same time offering incredible once-in-a-lifetime experiences to fans. The Team Griffin Foundation will receive 100% of the net proceeds from this campaign, a hallmark of Fanthropic since being acquired by 15 Seconds of Fame," said Michael Mackey, Chief Business Development Officer at 15 Seconds of Fame and Chairman of Fanthropic.

As fans enter the sweepstakes, they also can win memorabilia including a signed basketball or jersey. To learn more about the sweepstakes, visit www.fanthropic.com/blake

About Team Griffin Foundation

Team Griffin Foundation is an organization committed to young men and women—providing them the best opportunities to develop and showcase their skills and learn essential lessons of life, competition, and hard work. TGF seeks to prepare these young people not just for sports, but for life by encouraging academic and athletic success. And like Blake, the Team Griffin Foundation wants to inspire young people to nurture their passions whether that is athletics, academics, or the arts. Team Griffin has provided support to causes in Detroit, Los Angeles, Oklahoma, and additional causes globally.

About Fanthropic

Fanthropic is a game-changing community of sports fans, athletes, and professional teams empowering individuals to make a real and lasting impact for charitable causes that matter. Harnessing the passion of fans and the power of teamwork, Fanthropic combines sports and philanthropy to create a new model for giving back in the hometown of every major and minor sports team across the U.S. Fanthropic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), the revolutionary social media app that delivers fans their video board and TV broadcast appearances from live events. Fanthropic is the first and only experiential company in sports and entertainment which receives no fee on the proceeds to their charity and foundation partners. For more information visit https://www.fanthropic.com.

