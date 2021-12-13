FANTOO is looking for a voice of King Sejong…Launching the character of the AI Chatbot ‘Sejong T-bot’

As Hangul is getting more attention globally, the 'Sejong T-bot' is created to educate and provide information about Hangul. And this service has been developed since global users of FANTOO want to learn Hangul in more deeply.

The AI chatbot is an interactive messenger system that communicates with people and gives answers 24/7/365 based on big data analysis. And among the service, the 'Sejong T-bot' adopted the AI technology of MRC (Machine Reading Comprehension) that learns through texts, and when users ask questions about given documents, it finds the answer to the question in big data and answers it.

All users can easily ask questions to 'Sejong T-bot' with texts or chat. For example, if users enter questions naturally in a conversation format such as "King Sejong, what do you do for fun?" or "Please teach me how to read Hangul," 'Sejong T-bot' will answer the question.

Particularly, in the case of the Hangul learning function, it is expected that it will systematically guide global users, who are new to Hangul, from the principle to pronunciation.

Ahead of the launching, FANTOO is planning a big event to find a suitable voice for 'Sejong T-bot.' The method will be receiving the recommendation of celebrity nominates who has the most suitable voice for the 'Sejong T-bot' by users.

Also, along with this, the voice for the FANTOO's original character (tentative name: Dukgom) will be selected through the contest from users so that users around the world can feel familiar with AI audio technology. As it contains the voices of users who will use it, it is expected that a truly interactive service will be possible.

Attention is focusing on who will be the voice of King Sejong and what the character with the voice of general users in each country will look like.

Hanryu Times which is one of the subsidiaries of Hanryu Bank is also going to secure its differentiation by applying the main function of 'Sejong T-bot.' Hanryu Times releases about 200 articles all over the world with 9 different languages which are English, Japanese, Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), Indonesian, Spanish, French, Russian, and Portuguese, and AI will read the articles to users with their own language. It is expected that subscribers can conveniently use the service by searching articles in their own language and understanding the contents by AI reading service.

An official from FANTOO said "We finished the development of the prototype of 'Sejong T-bot.' It will be officially released in the first quarter of next year by increasing its completeness. And even after the launch of 'Sejong T-bot,' we plan to introduce AI chatbots sequentially that combine people and heroes from the various fields that can promote Korean cultures such as food, sports, and art.

SOURCE Hanryu Bank

