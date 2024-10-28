Fanttik Partners with Brooklyn Nets as Official Partner for DIY Tools and Automotive Solutions

HOUSTON, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanttik, a leading provider of innovative DIY tools and automotive solutions, is thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership with the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. designating the brand as the "Brooklyn Nets Official Partner for DIY Tools and Automotive Solutions." beginning with the 2024-25 NBA season.

This partnership will see Fanttik's branding prominently featured at Barclays Center during all Brooklyn Nets home games, with extensive visibility across digital signage.

As part of this dynamic collaboration, Fanttik will work closely with the Brooklyn Nets to engage fans through special events, exclusive promotions, and community-driven initiatives. This partnership is a testament to Fanttik's commitment to delivering high-quality, user-friendly tools that empower consumers to tackle projects confidently.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the Brooklyn Nets, a team that exemplifies innovation, teamwork, and excellence—values that are at the core of Fanttik's mission," said Bo Du, CEO of Fanttik. " This partnership is a perfect alignment, and we look forward to building meaningful connections with the vibrant Brooklyn community through this exciting collaboration."

Fanttik's partnership with the Brooklyn Nets underscores the brand's ongoing mission to provide top-tier tools and solutions that enhance everyday life while also engaging with communities in meaningful ways. As this partnership unfolds, fans can expect exciting activations and a host of opportunities to experience the best of both brands.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a premier provider of DIY tools and automotive solutions dedicated to innovation and quality. Since 2022, Fanttik has been a primary partner of 4 NASCAR drivers. Fanttik's products have gained over 300 million video views on TikTok and successfully entered Costco. Fanttik continues to deliver products that make everyday tasks easier and more efficient. For more information, visit www.fanttik.com.

About BSE Global

BSE Global manages and operates Barclays Center, the Brooklyn Nets, its NBA G League team, the Long Island Nets, and its NBA 2K League affiliate, NetsGC. Through dynamic programming and operations, BSE Global creates engaging experiences for audiences worldwide.

SOURCE FANTTIK