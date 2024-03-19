HOUSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanttik is proud to announce the arrival of its outgoing camping wing aptly named – FanttikOutdoor! FanttikOutdoor has launched six innovative portable yet roomy tents to transform your escapades into the wild with utmost comfort to make the most out of your Spring adventures in 2024.

FanttikOutdoor Brings Home Away from Home with Feature-packed Camping Tents

With the philosophy to convert outdoor moments into lasting memories, FanttikOutdoor Zeta C4 Pro, Zeta C6 Pro, Zeta C8 Pro, and Zeta C10 Pro are able to accommodate a varying number of occupants. On top of it, the newly released FanttikOutdoor Zeta C6 Pro Max and Zeta C8 Pro Max are the tents for the most premium camping experiences with double roof designs. Boasting the 60-second setup technology, being the most customer-oriented brand, FanttikOutddoor has trickled down its most attractive feature throughout all the models for this year!

Zeta C6 Pro – The Unparalleled Cabin Tent for Your Family and Loved Ones

The FanttikOutdoor Zeta C6 Pro is the quintessential cabin tent in FanttikOutdoor. Housing six adults with a roomy Queen-sized bed, you can take your partner alongside your kids for an experience they will never forget. With the dimensions of 96 inches x 96 inches and a height of 59 inches, all your companions can walk around upright with no issues whatsoever. Furthermore, it offers a spacious and well-vented experience with its thoughtfully engineered mesh windows on four sides and a wonderfully visible ceiling, giving you the chance to stargaze as if you were right at home! Being wind and rain-resistant with a rugged carbon structure, you can be confident it will withstand any climate and terrain. Moreover, don't let the solid construction fool you because weighting at only 14.5 lbs. It is a breeze to carry around. So, don't wait and grab one from Amazon while the $50 coupon is still active!

Zeta C4 Pro, Zeta C8 Pro, and the Zeta C10 Pro – Taking your Extended Companions for an Unforgettable Experience

FanttikOutdoor's cabin tent innovation expands with the Zeta C4 Pro, Zeta C8 Pro, and Zeta C10 Pro to accommodate four, eight, or ten of your beloved companions comfortably under a single roof, respectively. With the roomier and more spacious spaces, the brand never skimps out on its unparalleled robust construction to withstand water and wind – all while keeping them super light to carry around. At the time of release, you can grab the Zeta C4 Pro with a $20 coupon, the Zeta C8 Pro with a $40 coupon, and the Zeta C10 Pro with a massive $50 coupon. Therefore, no time is better than now to grab the model to quench your camping this Spring.

Zeta C6 Pro Max and Zeta C8 Pro Max – The Absolute No-Compromise Experiences

FanttikOutdoor has done precisely that with the maxed-out models in the venerable Zeta C6 Pro Max and the Zeta C8 Pro Max. As the names suggest, they are so roomy that they can fit six or eight of your loved ones with zero discomfort, whether in a queen-sized bed or with a coffee table. What primarily sets them apart from the Zeta C6 Pro and the Zeta C8 Pro? It is the newly engineered novel double roof designs that offer 300% more headroom for all occupants. With its buttery smooth zipper and double ground vents, stability and comfort create the most incredible synergy for camping experiences. Demand more, and we will deliver more – is a tenet the brand lives by without any price gouging, making it a household. With $40 and $30 coupons on Amazon, the value proposition skyrockets to bring one home this Spring!

Going Beyond Tents

If you thought FanttikOutdoor was only rolling out the best cabin tents in 2024, think again! As the snow melts away and you decide to take your family on camping trips – be that at the Grand Canyon, the Big Sur, or even your backyard, the brand has you covered with top-of-the-line Airbeds. For more information and a comprehensive list of mind-blowing offerings, please visit the FanttikOutdoor Amazon page.

About FanttikOutdoor

FanttikOutdoor turns outdoor moments into lasting memories! Designed for families seeking adventure, our high-quality tents and camping essentials redefine outdoor comfort. FanttikOutdoor instant cabin® features ensure hassle-free experiences, focusing on what truly matters - creating unforgettable moments with your loved ones. We are not just a brand but a community of outdoor enthusiasts. Our passion for adventure fuels our commitment to providing top-notch gear that enhances every camping experience. At FanttikOutdoor, it is more than products; we offer the promise of laughter, connection, and shared experiences.

Contact

To learn more about FanttikOutdoor and to get in touch, please visit our Amazon Store Page or our official site at www.fanttik.com.

