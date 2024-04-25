HOUSTON, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FanttikRide is the trailblazing brand under Fanttik, the acclaimed name in automotive innovation is proud to introduce the FanttikRide AMG G63 – an officially licensed Mercedes Benz AMG G63 miniature electric car for your kids. Designed meticulously to be an authentic representation of the full-sized G63, it is ready to satiate your fantasy of your loved child on your most coveted ride. With uncompromised attention to detail and safety features, it brings all the fun and class with none of the worries, with full parental control and potent riding prowess.

FanttikRide Unveils Officially Licensed Mercedes Benz AMG G63 Miniature Car for Kids

Officially Licensed Mercedes Benz AMG G63 combining Style, Power, and Authenticity

Being a mirror of the full-sized AMG G63 with its official license, the G63 is a miniature G wagon. Hence, the authenticity is immaculate in its sleek bodywork and detail to the nuts and bolts, and it offers a lifetime experience.

A Smooth and Safe Ride

FanttikRide puts your kids' safety at the forefront of its philosophy. So, while offering a novel suspension system with minimal bumps, it also sports EVA tires with strong grips for a safe and exciting ride.

Unparalleled Fun with Unprecedented Parental Control for Flawless Safety

While your younglings have the time of their lives, you remain in complete control regarding safety. The kids can take the wheel and ride their hearts out while using its 2.4G remote control, you can take control with three-speed modes or hit an emergency stop with a single button press for the safest experience for your children.

The Perfect Gift of Fun, Authenticity, and Musicality

The FanttikRide AMG G63 is the ideal gift your child can ever wish for, given its plethora of features and the chance to best mimic the experience of the Mercedes Benz AMG G63. Beyond that, you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth and play their favorite tunes! Furthermore, with its intricate paint job of vibrant colors and vivid headlights, see their eyes light up when you present them with one!

Surpassing all miniature licensed cars in specs, size, and dual 45W 550 motors, the brand is exhilarated and immensely proud to present you with the FanttikRide AMG G63. Grab the coolest gift for your kid while you can for the most authentic and safest ride.

About Fanttik

Fanttik is a youthful, dynamic brand dedicated to outdoor, household, sports, and automotive products that cater to every need for the perfect adventure. It has been honored to have sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR drivers numerous times. Its products have been reviewed by a myriad of esteemed YouTubers, such as Donut Media, Samcrac, and Silver Cymbal, to name a few. Its inflator models won the revered SEMA Global Media Awards 2022 and SEMA Best Tire and Related Product Award 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. Fanttik also sponsored and collaborated with NASCAR Xfinity Series' Kyle Weatherman four times, most recently with NASCAR Cup Series' Noah Gragson and NASCAR Xfinity Series' Cole Custer in 2024. Now, Fanttik has spread its wings into FanttikRide to offer premiere, safe, and eco-friendly electric cars and scooters for youngsters.

To learn more about Fanttik and to get in touch, please visit www.fanttik.com.

SOURCE FanttikRide