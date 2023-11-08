Fantuan named one of Canada's Enterprise--Industry leaders winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading lifestyle service platform Fantuan was honoured as an Enterprise—Industry leaders award winner as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the award recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation. This leadership category is open to companies that recorded a minimum revenue of $10 million in 2019 and $50 million in 2022.

Fantuan's CEO Randy Wu credits operation efficiency and high profitability with the company's ability to rise to a leadership position in their segment. Wu said, "Fantuan's journey from a Fast 50 winner to an industry leader within just one year shows our commitment to innovation, excellence, and relentless pursuit of sustainable growth. We are proud to have achieved this milestone, and it underscores the dedication and hard work of our incredible team. "

"This year's Enterprise—Industry leaders winners represent a high level of excellence and success as members of Canada's elite in the technology sector," stated Anders McKenzie, partner and national leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "With their bold vision for the future, impactful technologies, competitive drive, and passion for pushing the boundaries, these winners catapult Canadian innovation forward nationally and on the global stage. No doubt their successes are a source of pride and inspiration for all tech entrepreneurs."

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating its 26th anniversary, the program recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50 ranking, Enterprise—Industry leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes companies within the North American Technology Fast 500 ranking, identifying thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada. The 2023 program sponsors include Deloitte, RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About Fantuan

Fantuan was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2014, currently operating in major cities across Canada, the United States, Australia and the UK. Fantuan is a technology company that provides a one-stop platform providing services such as food delivery, fresh grocery and more. As one of the world's leading lifestyle service platforms, Fantuan enables users to easily access the richness of resources in their neighbourhood and the city. Fantuan's cutting-edge technology closely connects business owners with customers and provides convenient, innovative, and efficient services to make people's lives easier. For more information, visit www.fantuan.ca .

SOURCE Fantuan