Fantuan Raises $40 Million Series C Round, Led by E-Commerce Platform GrubMarket

News provided by

Fantuan

05 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Fantuan, the Asian food delivery and life service platform has closed a $40 million Series C funding round. The round was co-led by GrubMarket, a renowned U.S. fresh grocery e-commerce platform, and Celtic House Asia Partners, Fantuan's seed round lead investor. VisionPlus Capital, JSD Capital, and other backers from North America and China also participated in this round.

This funding round makes Fantuan the only ethnic food delivery platform to secure substantial funding in the post-pandemic era.

Established in Vancouver, Canada, in 2014, Fantuan has expanded its reach to over 50 cities in Canada, the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. With a leading position in North American Asian food delivery market, Fantuan ventured beyond North America in 2022, successfully launching in over 10 cities in Australia and the UK. The remarkable growth rate makes Fantuan consecutively featured in Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50 list as one of the fastest growing tech companies in 2022 and 2023.

The company has attracted top talents in the industry. Earlier this year, Yinfeng Lu, a former Meituan's key executive, joined Fantuan as Chief Operating Officer. Lu's extensive experience with leading Chinese tech giants such as Qunar.com and Didi marks Fantuan's strategic expansion into diversified business ventures beyond food delivery.

"This funding will play a crucial role in elevating our service experience and improving our operations," said Randy Wu, Founder and CEO of Fantuan. "The international food delivery market continues to exhibit significant growth potential. We aim to refine operations and enhance our competitive advantages on the users, merchants and drivers ends, creating greater value for all stakeholders."

Fantuan's robust growth and its ability to attract capital reflects investor confidence, paving the way for broader opportunities in other service segments. The Asian community, comprising over 40 million people in the countries where Fantuan operates, represents a market size of over $36 billion. In addition to continuing to deepen its food delivery business, Fantuan has been exploring other service sectors, including fresh produce delivery, dine in service, ticketing service and more, to meet the needs of the Asian community and address market gaps. This funding round is expected to propel Fantuan closer to its goal of becoming the "overseas version of Meituan."

"GrubMarket and existing investors have immense confidence in Fantuan's vision, business model, and profitability," stated Mike Xu, founder and CEO of GrubMarket. "We believe Fantuan can continue to integrate the overseas Chinese and Asian food delivery market and keep growing its footprints."

Jie Chen, Celtic House Asia Partners, added, "Celtic House Asia Partners has been with Fantuan from the beginning, witnessing its tremendous growth. With the team's strong operation and execution, we believe Fantuan will maintain its leadership position in the Asian food delivery sector and achieve even greater success in more countries and business categories."

About Fantuan

Fantuan was founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2014, currently operating in major cities across Canada, the United States, Australia and the UK. Fantuan is a technology company that provides a one-stop platform providing services such as food delivery, fresh grocery and more. As one of the world's leading lifestyle service platforms, Fantuan enables users to easily access the richness of resources in their neighbourhood and the city. Fantuan's cutting-edge technology closely connects business owners with customers and provides convenient, innovative, and efficient services to make people's lives easier.

For more information, please visit www.fantuan.ca.

SOURCE Fantuan

Also from this source

Fantuan named a top leader in Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50™ program

Leading lifestyle service platform Fantuan was honoured as an Enterprise—Industry leaders award winner as part of the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast...

Fantuan named one of Canada's Enterprise--Industry leaders winners in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ program

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Leading lifestyle service platform Fantuan was honoured as an Enterprise—Industry leaders award winner as...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Food & Beverages

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.