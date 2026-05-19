FANUC Accelerates Physical AI Through Collaboration with Google

AI Agent Powered by Google Operates Robots

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FANUC CORPORATION, the world's leading supplier of industrial robots and factory automation, announced a strategic collaboration with Google to advance Physical AI in its robot systems, leveraging Google's state-of-the-art technologies. As part of this initiative, FANUC is advancing its open platforms and Physical AI capabilities to accelerate automation by applying the latest development in artificial intelligence across its robotics product lineup.

FANUC Corporation announces strategic collaboration with Google to advance Physical AI in industrial robotics.

Physical AI – the integration of cognitive intelligence with physical action – has drawn global attention with recent advancements in AI, particularly large language models (LLMs). This includes robots that perceive their environment through sensors, make autonomous decisions and execute tasks accordingly. This represents a leading application of Physical AI in this emerging field.

FANUC robots support ROS, the industry standard open platform for robot control, through FANUC's open source ROS drivers. They also offer broad compatibility with widely used technologies, including the Python programming language for AI development, high-speed communication interfaces for external robot control, and interfaces that enable easy operation from PLCs. Google is a prominent contributor and maintainer of ROS through their Intrinsic robotics AI group.

These open platform capabilities allow manufacturers to seamlessly deploy Physical AI robot systems, combining FANUC's highly reliable lineup from small robots with 3 kg payload to large robots 2.3-ton payload including the CRX collaborative series, with the latest Physical AI technologies for actual factories.

Since the release of FANUC's Physical AI system at the International Robot Exhibition in Tokyo last December, customer interest has continued to grow rapidly. Following the exhibition, FANUC has already shipped more than 1,000 robots for Physical AI related applications, and demand continues to accelerate.

FANUC America highlighted this announcement with Google as a key step in advancing Physical AI through more flexible, adaptive automation for manufacturers across North America.

"Manufacturers are moving beyond the question of whether to use AI and focusing on how to apply it where it matters most—on the factory floor," said Mike Cicco, President and CEO of FANUC America. "By combining FANUC's industrial-grade robotics with Google's advanced AI, we're enabling customers to take on more complex, variable production while maintaining the reliability and performance that production environments demand."

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan and provides industry‑leading CNC systems, robotics, and ROBOMACHINEs. FANUC's innovative technologies help manufacturers maximize productivity, reliability, and profitability. Headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan, FANUC America has facilities throughout North and South America. Learn more at www.fanucamerica.com.

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SOURCE Fanuc America Corporation