FANUC America and the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC) Agree to Co-market the Stackability of Their Certifications to Meet the Shortage of Skilled Industrial Robotics and Automation Operators

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FANUC America, the leading supplier of Computer-Numerical Controls (CNCs), industrial robots and ROBOMACHINES, and the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC), the long-established U.S. leader in certifying front-line production technicians with industry-wide foundational skills in advanced manufacturing and logistics, have announced their decision to co-market the stackability of their respective industry-recognized certifications to meet the acute shortage of skilled industrial robotics and automation operators.

Both organizations offer their certification assessments through NOCTI/Nocti Business Solutions (NBS), the well-established leader in industry-developed and recognized Certification Assessments. Following international standard for personnel certification (ISO 17024) NOCTI/NBS have developed and validated the end-of-course assessments for both FANUC and MSSC to certify their technicians. This partnership creates a streamlined approach for schools and industry partners when administering the certifications.

FANUC offers industry 4.0 Connected Smart Manufacturing ™ occupational pathways and stackable certifications beginning with the FANUC Certified Robot-Operator (FCR-O1 & FCR-O2) to develop entry- level skills for exciting careers in robotics and automation. The objective is to align students and job seekers on a pathway to become advanced automation operators, technicians, systems integration specialist, or engineers.

However, the US supply chain is confronting a severe shortage of entry-level operator job applicants with the foundational skills and knowledge needed to perform complex operator tasks successfully. The accelerated use of newly emerging digital technologies in manufacturing today is making it even more difficult to fill that skills gap.

MSSC has recently upgraded its signature Certified Production Technician (CPT)® program for entry-level front-line production technicians to add a fundamental understanding of Industry 4.0 technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, 3D (Additive), Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), Data Analytics, Autonomous Robots, Augmented Reality, Nanomanufacturing and Advanced Materials.

Dr. Katherine Manley, an eminent national expert on industrial assessments, recently completed a detailed crosswalk between FANUC's FCR-O1 and FCR-O2, and MSSC's CPT and found a high level of complementary synergies between these two nationally portable, widely respected industry certification programs.

MSSC offers the added benefit of a nationwide delivery system of some 2900 MSSC-trained instructors and 1800 MSSC-qualified test sites, mostly at high schools and community colleges, and 72 technical field reps, in all 50 states.

Says Paul Aiello, Director, CERT Education Group at FANUC America, "The collaboration between FANUC and MSSC will provide a major benefit to employers looking to fill industry 4.0 robotics and CNC technical positions. The entire manufacturing industry in the U.S. is facing a growing shortage of higher-skilled technicians vitally needed at the operator level. We look forward to incorporating the highly regarded MSSC foundational CPT certification programs into our robotics and CNC operator training pathways and will encourage our customers to use the CPT certifications as part of their employee training."

Adds Neil Reddy, CEO of MSSC, "Given the close fit between these FANUC and MSSC Certifications, we will encourage our entire nationwide network to use both to prepare individuals to build a robust pipeline of world-class robotics operators. The digital transformation of manufacturing globally requires the U.S. to build a highly competitive, next generation front-line workforce capable of keeping pace with technological change."

Kasey Brooks, Engineering Technologies, Robotics, & CPT Instructor from MSSC Center, Great Oaks Career Campuses, shares his experience, "When we look at automation controls there is a lot that goes into it. The FANUC programs are more specific to robots so that is where MSSC can fill in the gaps of how a manufacturing environment is. This gives students an opportunity to connect how robotics and a manufacturing facility connect."

Lou Toth, Assistant Professor, Advanced Automation and Robotic Technology & CPT Instructor from MSSC Center, Ivy Tech Community College adds, "Personally I believe this will be a great fit and quite a few students are enrolled in the robotics program and it would prepare them for more opportunities and with the nomenclature of robotics. Looking back on last semester of students who are apprentices, those who have earned both of one of the 2 certifications for CPT ADMF 1 & 2 have a better understanding of how to apply robotics actions and they do a lot better in the robotics lab."

For further information on these programs, please contact the following: Catherine Feeney, Senior Marketing Director, at [email protected] or at 703-739-9000 x2222

SOURCE Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC)