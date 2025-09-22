FANUC America Displays Industry-Leading Food-Grade Robotics and Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FANUC America, a global industrial automation leader, will demonstrate its unmatched food-grade robotic and automation solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth W-3408.

FANUC America, a global industrial automation leader, will demonstrate the DR-3iB/6 Stainless IP69K-rated delta robot and a food-grade SR-12iA/C SCARA robot placing sausage links in packages at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in booth W-3408. Driven by USDA and FDA sanitation standards, the system uses vacuum grippers and FANUC’s iRPickTool for accurate placement in high-pressure washdown environments.

Each PACK EXPO demonstration highlights FANUC's commitment to sanitation and safety without compromising performance, featuring products equipped with NSF-H1 certified food-grade grease for internal mechanical components, IP69K-rated protection against water and dust ingress, hygienic washdown-capable designs for cleaning and sanitation procedures, and advanced vision-guided automation that enables robots to detect, track and respond to variable product positions. From food-grade cobots handling chocolate chip cookies and palletizing boxes to robots slicing brownies and packing sausages, FANUC's diverse lineup of technologies is designed to automate both primary and secondary food-handling tasks.

These innovations help food manufacturers address labor shortages, improve sanitation and increase throughput while maintaining consistent quality.

Picking, Packing and Palletizing Innovation in Action

CRX Food-Grade Cobots – Hygienic, Flexible and Easy to Deploy

Dual CRX-20iA/L Baking Chocolate Chip Cookies

A CRX-20iA/L mounted with 3DV/400 vision loads chocolate chip cookies onto a conveyor belt where the sweet treats pass through a simulated oven. A second CRX-20iA/L equipped with a robot mounted 3DV/200 then uses conveyor tracking to catch the baked cookies as they come off the conveyor belt, place them on a tray before putting the full tray onto a cart that has been located using FANUC iRVision One Marker Offset. Designed for food environments, the cobots use NSF-H1 food-safe grease for component lubrication, white epoxy coating for visibility and cleanliness, and are IP67 rated to ensure hygienic handling and reduce manual labor in bakery operations.

FANUC's largest food-grade cobot builds two pallet stacks using PalletTool 3, a powerful software solution designed to simplify and accelerate robotic palletizing setup and operation. A Multi-Case Gripper end-of-arm tool is applied to dramatically increase throughput. The CRX-30iA uses NSF-H1 food-safe grease for component lubrication, white epoxy coating for visibility and cleanliness and is IP67 rated to ensure hygienic handling and reduce manual labor in bakery operations. Ideal for secondary packaging, the system supports safe and scalable palletizing in food production.

LR Mate Robots – Compact, Washdown-Capable and Versatile

LR Mate/10-11A Food/Clean Packing Frozen Protein Bags

In this all-new cell, a washdown-capable LR Mate robot with stainless steel wrist flanges and NSF-H1 grease picks bags of frozen meatballs from a moving conveyor and places them into a case. The system uses an iRVision 3DV/400 camera and iRPickTool – an advanced line tracking software that enables FANUC robots to perform high-speed pick-and-place operations, making it ideal for cold chain and frozen food packaging.

A unique demonstration highlights the advanced capabilities of FANUC's new R-50iA controller, featuring two FANUC LR Mate industrial robots performing bin picking and palletizing.

The compact LR Mate/7-7D robot with FANUC's 3DV/400 vision camera bin picks jumbled boxes from a container onto a conveyor. This robot is running python code natively on its paired FANUC controller. The second robot, an LR Mate/7-9D long arm unit with a 3DV/400 camera and PalletTool 3, identifies the size of the box on the conveyor and palletizes it onto the appropriate pallet. This controller showcases new cybersecurity protocols including MQTT TLS, the use of a LDAPS server for user access control along with Software PLC capability for cell control and HMI functionality. Additionally, our new Teach Pendant with lighter weight and enhanced performance is featured.

High-Speed Food Handling – Delta and SCARA Robots for Primary Packaging

DR-3iB/6 Stainless and SR-12iA/C Packing Sausage Products

This demo shows the DR-3iB/6 Stainless IP69K-rated delta robot and a food-grade SR-12iA/C SCARA robot placing sausage links in packages. Driven by USDA and FDA sanitation standards, the system uses vacuum grippers and FANUC's iRPickTool for accurate placement in high-pressure washdown environments.

In this all-new cell, a food-grade SCARA robot guided by iRVision 3DV/400 cameras, is equipped with a dynamic end effector to pick brownies from a conveyor and place them into cutting fixtures. An ultrasonic knife performs clean and consistent cuts on the brownies. Designed for ready-to-eat bakery environments, it meets sanitation needs for high-precision dessert handling.

End-of-Line and Secondary Packaging – Palletizing and Software Solutions

M-710/50-26D Palletizes and Depalletizes Crates of Tortillas

In this all-new demo, FANUC's M-710/50-26D Food Option robot with food-grade grease demonstrates a robust palletizing and depalletizing system using FANUC's PalletTool 3 and Dual Check Safety software packages. The robot picks and places a pallet from a dispenser, then picks crates of packaged tortillas from two conveyors and stacks them onto the pallet. Once the pallet is full, the robot reverses the process, returning the crates to the conveyors and the pallet to its dispenser. Combined with Dual Check Safety software, the robots curved J2 arm allows it to work close to obstacles in the cell, creating an exceptionally compact end-of-line palletizing solution without compromising robot speed, reach or payload. This solution highlights FANUC's ability to automate repetitive tasks for the safe handling of packaged foods in distribution environments.

In this all-new static display, FANUC's heavy-duty M-410/800F-32C robot with a modular layer gripper showcases its capability to handle large payloads in high-volume operations. With an 800 kg payload capacity, no job in food logistics is too big for the M-410/800F-32C.

Explore FANUC's latest palletizing software through a hands-on kiosk. Using ROBOGUIDE simulation and a Tablet Teach Pendant, users can create unit loads and test features like the Custom Pattern Editor software and Multi-Case Gripper end-of-arm-tool. With quick and easy setup combined with unmatched capability and scalability, PalletTool 3 streamlines palletizing in food and beverage environments.

"FANUC continues to lead the industry in developing food-grade cobot and robot solutions that meet the highest standards for hygiene, reliability and performance," said Eric Potter, General Manager, Robot Application Engineering, FANUC America. "Our technologies help food manufacturers automate safely and efficiently to overcome labor challenges, boost productivity and maintain consistent quality in demanding environments."

About FANUC America Corporation

FANUC America Corporation is a subsidiary of FANUC CORPORATION in Japan, and provides industry-leading CNC systems, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs. FANUC's innovative technologies and proven expertise help manufacturers in the Americas maximize productivity, reliability and profitability.

FANUC America Corporation PR Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Fanuc America Corporation