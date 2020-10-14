FanUp Hits Walk-Off Game Winner as Alumni Ventures Group Joins Team of Sports/Esports Seed Investors

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every great sports dynasty has the right leadership, talent, and blend of seasoned vets and up-and-coming stars. Jordan and Pippen had Phil Jackson. Duncan, Parker, and Manu had Popovich. Now, FanUp has Alumni Ventures Group (AVG) and its Nassau Street Ventures fund - the third most active ventures group according to PitchBook with over 550,000 members and 551 portfolio companies. FanUp announced this week that AVG has joined its squad of seed investors.

With FanUp, users squad up to create a Super Bowl euphoria every time they use the app. Fan-generated content and social experiences are integral to FanUp's core offering. One of the most anticipated features is Pick of the Day, which allows users to post a video making a case for why their parlay prop picks should be selected for that recognition. Users will even be able to challenge influencers and compete for the Most Valuable Fan title. FanUp is laser-focused on establishing a winning culture where fans, brands, and influencers make sports and esports gaming more accessible, easy, and fun for everyone.

AVG is the latest in a line of big names in the innovation sector to join FanUp's investors in its seed round. Fans, brands, and influencers across the U.S. and India - the two biggest gaming markets - are buzzing in anticipation of FanUp's stellar UI, engaging content, game-changing contests, and social fan experiences. Other investment partners include Ozone Ventures (O3 World), Value Asset Management, Ryan Moore (Co-founder, Accomplice; Board, DraftKings), and Clinton Sparks (Influencer and Chief Business Officer, XSET).

"We're excited to welcome FanUp as one of our first sports and esports portfolio companies. The product is a game-changer, and we're thoroughly impressed by the founding team and the array of strategic partners they've surrounded themselves with to accelerate market access," said Tom Meyer, Managing Partner, Nassau Street Ventures at AVG.

"AVG brings a breadth of hands-on knowledge, experience, and leadership, which are key to helping us scale and build a formidable company over the next few years. Tom and the AVG/NSV team have a preeminent network of global connections to drive our goals to fruition. We look forward to growing with the AVG/NSV family," said Tej Bodiwala, Co-founder and CEO, FanUp.

About FanUp

FanUp is the most interactive sports and esports gaming app (iOS), letting friends and fans compete for cash and the coolest brand prizes. For more information, go to www.fanup.app.

About Alumni Ventures Group / Nassau Street Ventures

AVG helps accredited alums from top entrepreneurial schools invest together in the ventures of fellow alums. For more information, go to www.avgfunds.com/nassaustreet-ventures/.

