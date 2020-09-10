FanUp Scores Big as Ozone Ventures Joins Team of Esports/Sports Seed Investors

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been said that talent wins games but teamwork wins championships. If that is indeed the case, then FanUp is well on its way to big things with the only real-money and FTP esports/sports gaming app (iOS) that lets friends squad up and bet together. This week, the company announced that Ozone Ventures – the investment arm of O3 World, a Philadelphia-based digital agency that works with mega brands like Comcast/NBCUniversal and the Philadelphia 76ers – has joined its squad of investors.

Ozone Ventures is the latest in a line of big names in the entertainment and digital arenas to join FanUp's all-star roster of investors in its $1.5 million seed round. It is, after all, the main attraction this football season, and fans are buzzing in anticipation of FanUp's innovative content, game-changing contests, influencers and cool brand prizes. Other investment partners include: Ryan Moore (co-founder, Accomplice; board, DraftKings), Bryan Bennett (COO, Betfred USA), and Value Asset Management.

"We're proud to welcome FanUp as the latest company in our Ozone Ventures portfolio. We're excited to provide even more strategic insights and acceleration to an already stellar product, roadmap and team," said Keith Scandone, CEO, O3 World and Ozone Ventures.

"You know that feeling you get when the crowd roars with felicity and the band starts playing your favorite fight song? That's how we feel partnering with O3," said Tej Bodiwala, co-founder and CEO, FanUp. "We're at the precipice of becoming the next dynasty in the sports, fantasy, and esports gaming industry. O3 will be an integral part of our success to create the personalized experiences fans crave and love with their expertise in product, gaming and machine learning."

With FanUp, users squad up together to create a super bowl euphoria every time they use the app. One of the most anticipated features is Bet of the Day, which allows users to post a video making a case for why their prop bet should be selected for that recognition. Users will even be able to challenge influencers and compete for the MVF (Most Valuable Fan) title.

FanUp is launching this fall in the App Store with real-money contests in New Jersey (NFL, NBA, LOL, CS:GO) and in India (Cricket, NBA, Esports).

FanUp is an interactive gaming company at the intersection of sports and culture, creating next-generation products, content, and features for the sports and esports gaming, fantasy, and betting industries. For more information, go to www.fanup.app.

Ozone Ventures is the partnership program of O3 World. It invests its expertise and money into people, products and services it believes in. For more information, go to o3world.com/ventures.

